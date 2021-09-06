Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Ian Chivers Microcement ireland 5th September 2021

1st Wayne Coffey (29) 43pts

2nd Willie O'Leary (12) 42pts (back 9)

3rd Brendan McGovern (20) 42pts

Gross: Michael J O'Sullivan 79

CAT 2 (6 to 12): Paul Lynch (12) 37pts

CAT 3 (13 to 20): Donal Pigott (19) 41pts

CAT 4 (21+): Shane Roche (23) 40pts

Next week's competition is The Willie Galvin Presidents Prize

Waterville

18 Hole Single Sableford

Sponsored by QUIRKES HOMEVALUE

1ST Ger O’Driscoll (17) 39pts

2nd Aidan O’Connell (17) 39pts

BG Domnic McGillicuddy (05) 37pts

3rd Richard Murphy (10) 37pts

F9 Mike Murphy (09) 20pts

B9 Paul Sheehan (10) 20pts

Ross

On Sept 4th/5th we held a Strokeplay Competition .

The winners were:-

1... Damian Greer (17) 65

2.....Michael J Casey (19) 65

Best Gross....Ryan McCarthy 77

Kenmare

Ladies:

Results of Mary O'Reilly Cup Sunday 5th September

Sponsored by Eleanor Connor Scarteen.

1st: Eleanor Connor Scarteen (41) 68 Nett ocb

2nd: Angels Cronin (22) 68 Nett

Best Gross: Angela Brosnan (8) 80 Gross.

3rd: Grainne Crowley (29) 69 Nett

Mixed:

Mulcahy's Friday Open

1st Brendan O'Sullivan(21) 46Pts

2nd Rogier Schoenmachers(22) 44Pts

3rd John Granville(21) 44Pts OCB

Mens:

Scratch Cups Sponsored by Ger Wallace Catering Equipment

All scores Gross

Senior: 1st Rory O'sullivan(3) 70

2nd Paud O'Donoghue(1) 70 OCB

3rd Daragh O'Siochriu(3) 70 OCB

Junior: 1st Henk Bons(4) 75

2nd Aidan Chinoy(7) 76

3rd Paul O'connor(7) 76 OCB

Intermediate: 1st Daniel Casey(12) 75

2nd Daniel Dalton(11) 75 OCB

3rd Kevin McGrath(13) 77

Minor: 1st John Granville(20) 79

2nd Noel Downing(19) 83

3rd Denis O'Brien(19) 84

Autumn Gold, Winner Sept 2nd Conn Crowley 24Pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 12th September 2021 – Mens Competition Singles Sponsored by McMunns – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition – 31st August 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Ide O’Brien (61) 39pts

2nd Carmel Carroll (28) 38pts (Bk9-19)

3rd Ann O’Connor (14) 38pts (Bk9-18)

4th Annmarie Healy (25) 38pts (Bk9-13)

Ladies Killarney Exchange Day Mahony Point Course – 29th August 2021

1st C.A. Coolican (26.3) 97 Pts

Jeanelle Griffin (30.4)

Josette O’Donnell (16.6)

Caroline Griffin (44.7)

2nd Patsy Gleeson (24.1) 95 Pts

Jean Liston (29.2)

Elva Clancy (31.3)

Tina Curtin (36.9)

3rd Teresa Cronin (19.1) 92 Pts

Deirdre Keating (21.6)

Eileen Daly (40.3)

Blathnaid Mehigan (33.5)

Ladies Competition Sponsored by The Arms Hotel Listowel – 5th September 2021 – Old Course

1st Caroline Griffin (48) 37pts

2nd Teresa Cronin (20) 36pts

Gross Janice O’Connell (8) 26 Gross

3rd Irene O’Connor (31) 34pts (bk9-17, bk6-10)

4th Olga Kiely (21) 34pts (bk-17, bk6-9)

5th Geraldine Gallaher (32) 34pts (bk9-16, bk3-5)

6th Anne Marie Sexton (23) 34pts (bk9-16, bk3-4)

Front 9 Noirin Lynch (28) 20pts

Back 9 Marie Reen (26) 19pts

Seniors Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 33pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 11th September– Lady Captains Charity Day Mrs Olga Kiely – Old Course

Tuesday 14th September 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Seniors Captains Prize Mr. Milie Costello – 2nd September 2021 – Cashen Course

1st. Des O’Donnell (9) 46pts.

2nd. Milie Costello (24) 45pts. B9-25.

3rd. Pat Costello (25) 45pts. B9-23.

4th. Eddie Moylan (22) 44pts.

5th. Rory Flannery (21) 42pts. B9-22.

6th. Sean Walsh (23) 42pts. B9-19.

7th. John Kinsella (13) 41pts. B9-23.

8th. Michael Barrett (16) 41pts. B9-22.

9th. Con Mulvihill (17) 41ptd. B9-21.

10th. Michael Jones (22) 41pts. B9-20.

Gross. Frank Dore 32pts.

V. Thimoty Houlihan (18) 38pts.

S.V. Vincent O’Kelly (21) 40pts. B9-18.

Fixtures:

Thursday 9th September 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition – 3rd September 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Margaret Scannell (16) 22pts

2nd Sighle Hengan (10) 21pts

3rd Marjorie Morkan (12) 20pts

3rd Margaret McAuliffe (17) 20pts

(same bk 6,3,1)

Fixtures:

Friday 10th September 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day 5th September 2021

1st John Carroll (4) & Noel Twomey (15) 47pts

2nd Brian Slattery (4) & Brendan Slattery (17) 46pts

3rd Milie Costello (21) & Patrick Costello (24) 45pts

4th John Kennelly (10) & Michael Kissane (11) 44pts

Dooks

FEXCO KILLARNEY EXCHANGE SINGLES

05th September 2021

Winner Tom Foley (14) 42 Pts C/B

2nd John O’Shea (9) 41 Pts C/B

3rd Derek George (10) 41 Pts C/B

4th Damien O’Sullivan (5) 41 Pts

Best Gross Keith Curtin (4) 37 Pts

5th John Dowling (18) 40 Pts C/B

6th Finbarr Coffey (22) 40 Pts

Over 65’s Rick Sheehy (29) 39 Pts

Front 9 Lawrence Hogan (20) 22 Pts

Back 9 Bernard Jones (9) 22 Pts

Next Weekend September 11/12th

O’Sullivan’s Bakery

Singles – Stableford – White Markers

Killarney

Ladies KGFC results Sunday 5th Sept, sponsored by Rozzers Restaurant, Singles stableford, Killeen

1st Eileen Devane (29) 46 Pts

2nd Lorna O’Leary (25) 43 Pts

BG Anne Moynihan (5) 34 Pts

3rd Patricia Quane (42) 42 Pts

4th Kathleen Healy(35) 40 Pts

5th Bertha O’Sullivan (29) 38 Pts (B6-F9)

6th Sharon Ormonde (18) 38 Pts

Next Competition Friday 10th September 13 hole Mixed Foursomes

Sunday 12th Mahony’s Point sponsored by Daly’s SuperValu

Beaufort

(Mens Branch)

5th September - President's Prize/Round 5 Golfer of The Year - Stableford (Yellow Tees) sponsored by President Terry Ryan/Mens Branch

1st Timothy O'Neill (19) 46 pts

2nd Vincent Hussey (23) 43 pts

Gross: James O'Dowd (2) 36 pts

3rd Brendan Mullins (10) 43 pts

4th Paudie O'Connor (28) 42 pts

5th Tom McCarthy (18) 42 pts

6th Brian O'Connor (23) 41 pts

7th Timothy Ahern (28) 41 pts

Front 9: Denis Cronin (22) 23 pts

Back 9: Shane O'Flynn (10) 24 pts

Past President: Joe McMahon (14) 40 pts

Guest Prize: Mike Leahy

Fixtures

11th/12th September – Bill McDonald Trophy – 18 Hole Stableford (White Tees) – Sponsored by Mens Branch

10th September - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.

(Ladies Branch)

5th September - President's Prize to Ladies/Round 5 Golfer of The Year - Stroke - Sponsored by President Terry Ryan and Ladies Branch

1st Marian Kerrisk (26) 69 Nett

2nd Noreen Kinsella (34) 71 Nett

3rd Ciara Lowe (17) 73 Nett

4th Kathleen Keating (29) 74 Nett

5th Renee Clifford (31) 74 Nett

Front 9: Laura Furlong (11) 35.5 Nett

Back 9: Colleen Coffey (26) 37 Nett

Fixtures

11th/12th September - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by Hayfied Cottage.

10th September - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.