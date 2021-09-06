Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Ian Chivers Microcement ireland 5th September 2021
1st Wayne Coffey (29) 43pts
2nd Willie O'Leary (12) 42pts (back 9)
3rd Brendan McGovern (20) 42pts
Gross: Michael J O'Sullivan 79
CAT 2 (6 to 12): Paul Lynch (12) 37pts
CAT 3 (13 to 20): Donal Pigott (19) 41pts
CAT 4 (21+): Shane Roche (23) 40pts
Next week's competition is The Willie Galvin Presidents Prize
Waterville
18 Hole Single Sableford
Sponsored by QUIRKES HOMEVALUE
1ST Ger O’Driscoll (17) 39pts
2nd Aidan O’Connell (17) 39pts
BG Domnic McGillicuddy (05) 37pts
3rd Richard Murphy (10) 37pts
F9 Mike Murphy (09) 20pts
B9 Paul Sheehan (10) 20pts
Ross
On Sept 4th/5th we held a Strokeplay Competition .
The winners were:-
1... Damian Greer (17) 65
2.....Michael J Casey (19) 65
Best Gross....Ryan McCarthy 77
Kenmare
Ladies:
Results of Mary O'Reilly Cup Sunday 5th September
Sponsored by Eleanor Connor Scarteen.
1st: Eleanor Connor Scarteen (41) 68 Nett ocb
2nd: Angels Cronin (22) 68 Nett
Best Gross: Angela Brosnan (8) 80 Gross.
3rd: Grainne Crowley (29) 69 Nett
Mixed:
Mulcahy's Friday Open
1st Brendan O'Sullivan(21) 46Pts
2nd Rogier Schoenmachers(22) 44Pts
3rd John Granville(21) 44Pts OCB
Mens:
Scratch Cups Sponsored by Ger Wallace Catering Equipment
All scores Gross
Senior: 1st Rory O'sullivan(3) 70
2nd Paud O'Donoghue(1) 70 OCB
3rd Daragh O'Siochriu(3) 70 OCB
Junior: 1st Henk Bons(4) 75
2nd Aidan Chinoy(7) 76
3rd Paul O'connor(7) 76 OCB
Intermediate: 1st Daniel Casey(12) 75
2nd Daniel Dalton(11) 75 OCB
3rd Kevin McGrath(13) 77
Minor: 1st John Granville(20) 79
2nd Noel Downing(19) 83
3rd Denis O'Brien(19) 84
Autumn Gold, Winner Sept 2nd Conn Crowley 24Pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 12th September 2021 – Mens Competition Singles Sponsored by McMunns – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Voucher Competition – 31st August 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Ide O’Brien (61) 39pts
2nd Carmel Carroll (28) 38pts (Bk9-19)
3rd Ann O’Connor (14) 38pts (Bk9-18)
4th Annmarie Healy (25) 38pts (Bk9-13)
Ladies Killarney Exchange Day Mahony Point Course – 29th August 2021
1st C.A. Coolican (26.3) 97 Pts
Jeanelle Griffin (30.4)
Josette O’Donnell (16.6)
Caroline Griffin (44.7)
2nd Patsy Gleeson (24.1) 95 Pts
Jean Liston (29.2)
Elva Clancy (31.3)
Tina Curtin (36.9)
3rd Teresa Cronin (19.1) 92 Pts
Deirdre Keating (21.6)
Eileen Daly (40.3)
Blathnaid Mehigan (33.5)
Ladies Competition Sponsored by The Arms Hotel Listowel – 5th September 2021 – Old Course
1st Caroline Griffin (48) 37pts
2nd Teresa Cronin (20) 36pts
Gross Janice O’Connell (8) 26 Gross
3rd Irene O’Connor (31) 34pts (bk9-17, bk6-10)
4th Olga Kiely (21) 34pts (bk-17, bk6-9)
5th Geraldine Gallaher (32) 34pts (bk9-16, bk3-5)
6th Anne Marie Sexton (23) 34pts (bk9-16, bk3-4)
Front 9 Noirin Lynch (28) 20pts
Back 9 Marie Reen (26) 19pts
Seniors Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 33pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 11th September– Lady Captains Charity Day Mrs Olga Kiely – Old Course
Tuesday 14th September 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Seniors Captains Prize Mr. Milie Costello – 2nd September 2021 – Cashen Course
1st. Des O’Donnell (9) 46pts.
2nd. Milie Costello (24) 45pts. B9-25.
3rd. Pat Costello (25) 45pts. B9-23.
4th. Eddie Moylan (22) 44pts.
5th. Rory Flannery (21) 42pts. B9-22.
6th. Sean Walsh (23) 42pts. B9-19.
7th. John Kinsella (13) 41pts. B9-23.
8th. Michael Barrett (16) 41pts. B9-22.
9th. Con Mulvihill (17) 41ptd. B9-21.
10th. Michael Jones (22) 41pts. B9-20.
Gross. Frank Dore 32pts.
V. Thimoty Houlihan (18) 38pts.
S.V. Vincent O’Kelly (21) 40pts. B9-18.
Fixtures:
Thursday 9th September 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition – 3rd September 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Margaret Scannell (16) 22pts
2nd Sighle Hengan (10) 21pts
3rd Marjorie Morkan (12) 20pts
3rd Margaret McAuliffe (17) 20pts
(same bk 6,3,1)
Fixtures:
Friday 10th September 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day 5th September 2021
1st John Carroll (4) & Noel Twomey (15) 47pts
2nd Brian Slattery (4) & Brendan Slattery (17) 46pts
3rd Milie Costello (21) & Patrick Costello (24) 45pts
4th John Kennelly (10) & Michael Kissane (11) 44pts
Dooks
FEXCO KILLARNEY EXCHANGE SINGLES
05th September 2021
Winner Tom Foley (14) 42 Pts C/B
2nd John O’Shea (9) 41 Pts C/B
3rd Derek George (10) 41 Pts C/B
4th Damien O’Sullivan (5) 41 Pts
Best Gross Keith Curtin (4) 37 Pts
5th John Dowling (18) 40 Pts C/B
6th Finbarr Coffey (22) 40 Pts
Over 65’s Rick Sheehy (29) 39 Pts
Front 9 Lawrence Hogan (20) 22 Pts
Back 9 Bernard Jones (9) 22 Pts
Next Weekend September 11/12th
O’Sullivan’s Bakery
Singles – Stableford – White Markers
Killarney
Ladies KGFC results Sunday 5th Sept, sponsored by Rozzers Restaurant, Singles stableford, Killeen
1st Eileen Devane (29) 46 Pts
2nd Lorna O’Leary (25) 43 Pts
BG Anne Moynihan (5) 34 Pts
3rd Patricia Quane (42) 42 Pts
4th Kathleen Healy(35) 40 Pts
5th Bertha O’Sullivan (29) 38 Pts (B6-F9)
6th Sharon Ormonde (18) 38 Pts
Next Competition Friday 10th September 13 hole Mixed Foursomes
Sunday 12th Mahony’s Point sponsored by Daly’s SuperValu
Beaufort
(Mens Branch)
5th September - President's Prize/Round 5 Golfer of The Year - Stableford (Yellow Tees) sponsored by President Terry Ryan/Mens Branch
1st Timothy O'Neill (19) 46 pts
2nd Vincent Hussey (23) 43 pts
Gross: James O'Dowd (2) 36 pts
3rd Brendan Mullins (10) 43 pts
4th Paudie O'Connor (28) 42 pts
5th Tom McCarthy (18) 42 pts
6th Brian O'Connor (23) 41 pts
7th Timothy Ahern (28) 41 pts
Front 9: Denis Cronin (22) 23 pts
Back 9: Shane O'Flynn (10) 24 pts
Past President: Joe McMahon (14) 40 pts
Guest Prize: Mike Leahy
Fixtures
11th/12th September – Bill McDonald Trophy – 18 Hole Stableford (White Tees) – Sponsored by Mens Branch
10th September - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.
(Ladies Branch)
5th September - President's Prize to Ladies/Round 5 Golfer of The Year - Stroke - Sponsored by President Terry Ryan and Ladies Branch
1st Marian Kerrisk (26) 69 Nett
2nd Noreen Kinsella (34) 71 Nett
3rd Ciara Lowe (17) 73 Nett
4th Kathleen Keating (29) 74 Nett
5th Renee Clifford (31) 74 Nett
Front 9: Laura Furlong (11) 35.5 Nett
Back 9: Colleen Coffey (26) 37 Nett
Fixtures
11th/12th September - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by Hayfied Cottage.
10th September - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.