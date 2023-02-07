Kerry Golf News and Results

Kenmare Golf Club
results for the week ending 6/2/2023
Mixed Russian Stableford & Singles - 15 Hole
Russian Stableford (2 player, stableford points multiplied)
1st - Patrick O'Dwyer/Jerry O'Sullivan - 87
2nd - Richard Flynn/Eoin Flynn - 77
3rd - Thomas O'Sullivan/Raymond Bambury - 76
Singles Stableford
1st - Patrick O'Dwyer (20) - 38
2nd - Paul O'Connor (7) - 37
Best Gross: Rory O'Sullivan (3) – 33 Gross pts (3 under par)
3rd - Micheal Munnelly (22) - 37
Best Senior: Raymond Bambury (13) - 37
Ladies 15 Hole comp February 4th/5th.
1st: Clara Brosnan (17) 30pts. ocb
2nd: Kathy Kelleher (37)) 30pts ocb.
Ballybunion Golf Club
Competition Results
6th February 2023
Men’s Competition:
Fixtures:
Sunday 12th February 2023 – Men’s Spring League Foursomes Competition Round 2 – Old Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course – Tuesday 31st January 2023
1st Tess Noonan (39) 30 pts (Bk 9 12)
2nd Mary Fagan (22) 30 pts (Bk 9 10)
3rd Eileen Daly (44) 29 pts (Bk 9 11)
4th Toni Quilter (19) 29 pts (Bk 9 10)
Ross GC
Gents & Ladies Clubs---- Results from Feb 6th
On February 6th Our President Michael J Casey, Lady Captain Mary Moynihan and Gents Captain John Ivory held their Drive-in at 10am .
The drive-in was followed by a mixed scramble which was sponsored by Fexco .
The scramble winners were :-
1st .. John Cuskelly, Cathriona Shaanahan, Maurice Coffer , Michael J O'Sullivan.
2nd..Renaldas Bendikas,John Fleming, Noreen O'Mahony, John Joe Healy.
3rd..Alan Flynn, Bridie Brosnan, Dermot O'Connor, John O'Brien.
BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB
MENS BRANCH
5th February - Captains Drive-In Scramble sponsored by Ladies & Mens Branch
Winners: Damien Callinan (14), Michael Coffey (21), Bernard Cronin (13) and Patsy Sweeney (25) - Score 46.7
FIXTURES
11th/12th February - Yellow Ball - 3 Person Team (Stableford - Yellow Tees) - Sponsored by Mens Branch.
18th/19th February - Round 1 Spring League (Stableford - Yellow Tees) - Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers
TRALEE
Result Sunday 5th February Am Am
1. Bernie O Loughlin, Brian O Loughlin, Niamh Galvin, Annette Dineen 92 pts
2. John O Sullivan, Anthony Johnson, Mce O Connor Snr, Mce O Connor Jnr 91 pts
3.Moss O Connor, David Bridges, Liam Bridges, Derek Bullman 89 pts
Fixtures
Truffle Honey Am Am Monday 6th February 2023
Castle Bar Spring League 11/12th February - 18 teams entered.
Club Sponsored Singles 11/12th February
Ladies Garvey's Spring League 11/12th February.
6th February Am Am sponsored by Trufle Honey
1. Tom O Driscoll, Padraig Sayers, Antoinette Sayers, Columba O Connor 84 pts
2. Pat Prendeville, Colm Sheehy, Gerardine Sheehy, Isabel Mancera Claro 82 pts
3. Paddy O Donoghue, Mgt O Donoghue, John O Brien, Mary O Donnnell 81 pts
Killarney Golf & Fishing Club
Ladies 3BBB Mahony's Point 13 Holes
Printed: 5 February 2023
Competition Result
Competition played on Sunday 5 February 2023 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).
Full Net Result
Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Placing Countback
1 Ellen Barry 32 pts Overall Winner Last Nine Holes
Evelyn Mc Carthy
Eimear O'Sullivan
2 Jane Dwyer 32 pts Overall Runner-Up
Geraldine Collins
Sinead O'Shea
NEXT Sunday 12 th - 3Ball Betterball Club sponsored Killeen