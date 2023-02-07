Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News and Results

Feb 7, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News and Results Kerry Golf News and Results
Share this article

Kenmare Golf Club
results for the week ending 6/2/2023

Mixed Russian Stableford & Singles - 15 Hole
Russian Stableford (2 player, stableford points multiplied)
1st - Patrick O'Dwyer/Jerry O'Sullivan - 87
2nd - Richard Flynn/Eoin Flynn - 77
3rd - Thomas O'Sullivan/Raymond Bambury - 76

Singles Stableford
1st - Patrick O'Dwyer (20) - 38
2nd - Paul O'Connor (7) - 37
Best Gross: Rory O'Sullivan (3) – 33 Gross pts (3 under par)
3rd - Micheal Munnelly (22) - 37
Best Senior: Raymond Bambury (13) - 37
Best Gross: Rory O'Sullivan (3) - 33

Advertisement

Ladies 15 Hole comp February 4th/5th.
1st: Clara Brosnan (17) 30pts. ocb
2nd: Kathy Kelleher (37)) 30pts ocb.

Ballybunion Golf Club
Competition Results
6th February 2023

Men’s Competition:

Advertisement

Fixtures:
Sunday 12th February 2023 – Men’s Spring League Foursomes Competition Round 2 – Old Course

Ladies Competition:
Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course – Tuesday 31st January 2023
1st Tess Noonan (39) 30 pts (Bk 9 12)

2nd Mary Fagan (22) 30 pts (Bk 9 10)

Advertisement

3rd Eileen Daly (44) 29 pts (Bk 9 11)

4th Toni Quilter (19) 29 pts (Bk 9 10)

Ross GC
Gents & Ladies Clubs---- Results from Feb 6th

Advertisement

On February 6th Our President Michael J Casey, Lady Captain Mary Moynihan and Gents Captain John Ivory held their Drive-in at 10am .
The drive-in was followed by a mixed scramble which was sponsored by Fexco .

The scramble winners were :-
1st .. John Cuskelly, Cathriona Shaanahan, Maurice Coffer , Michael J O'Sullivan.
2nd..Renaldas Bendikas,John Fleming, Noreen O'Mahony, John Joe Healy.
3rd..Alan Flynn, Bridie Brosnan, Dermot O'Connor, John O'Brien.

BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB

Advertisement

MENS BRANCH

5th February - Captains Drive-In Scramble sponsored by Ladies & Mens Branch
Winners: Damien Callinan (14), Michael Coffey (21), Bernard Cronin (13) and Patsy Sweeney (25) - Score 46.7

FIXTURES

11th/12th February - Yellow Ball - 3 Person Team (Stableford - Yellow Tees) - Sponsored by Mens Branch.

18th/19th February - Round 1 Spring League (Stableford - Yellow Tees) - Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers

TRALEE

Result Sunday 5th February Am Am

1. Bernie O Loughlin, Brian O Loughlin, Niamh Galvin, Annette Dineen 92 pts

2. John O Sullivan, Anthony Johnson, Mce O Connor Snr, Mce O Connor Jnr 91 pts

3.Moss O Connor, David Bridges, Liam Bridges, Derek Bullman 89 pts

Fixtures

Truffle Honey Am Am Monday 6th February 2023

Castle Bar Spring League 11/12th February - 18 teams entered.
Club Sponsored Singles 11/12th February

Ladies Garvey's Spring League 11/12th February.

6th February Am Am sponsored by Trufle Honey

1. Tom O Driscoll, Padraig Sayers, Antoinette Sayers, Columba O Connor 84 pts

2. Pat Prendeville, Colm Sheehy, Gerardine Sheehy, Isabel Mancera Claro 82 pts

3. Paddy O Donoghue, Mgt O Donoghue, John O Brien, Mary O Donnnell 81 pts

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club
Ladies 3BBB Mahony's Point 13 Holes
Printed: 5 February 2023
Competition Result
Competition played on Sunday 5 February 2023 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).
Full Net Result

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Placing Countback
1 Ellen Barry 32 pts Overall Winner Last Nine Holes
Evelyn Mc Carthy
Eimear O'Sullivan

2 Jane Dwyer 32 pts Overall Runner-Up
Geraldine Collins
Sinead O'Shea

NEXT Sunday 12 th - 3Ball Betterball Club sponsored Killeen

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sport

EFL action

Feb 7, 2023 12:02
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus