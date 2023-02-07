Kerry Golf News and Results

Kenmare Golf Club

results for the week ending 6/2/2023

Mixed Russian Stableford & Singles - 15 Hole

Russian Stableford (2 player, stableford points multiplied)

1st - Patrick O'Dwyer/Jerry O'Sullivan - 87

2nd - Richard Flynn/Eoin Flynn - 77

3rd - Thomas O'Sullivan/Raymond Bambury - 76

Singles Stableford

1st - Patrick O'Dwyer (20) - 38

2nd - Paul O'Connor (7) - 37

Best Gross: Rory O'Sullivan (3) – 33 Gross pts (3 under par)

3rd - Micheal Munnelly (22) - 37

Best Senior: Raymond Bambury (13) - 37

Ladies 15 Hole comp February 4th/5th.

1st: Clara Brosnan (17) 30pts. ocb

2nd: Kathy Kelleher (37)) 30pts ocb.

Ballybunion Golf Club

Competition Results

6th February 2023

Men’s Competition:

Fixtures:

Sunday 12th February 2023 – Men’s Spring League Foursomes Competition Round 2 – Old Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course – Tuesday 31st January 2023

1st Tess Noonan (39) 30 pts (Bk 9 12)

2nd Mary Fagan (22) 30 pts (Bk 9 10)

3rd Eileen Daly (44) 29 pts (Bk 9 11)

4th Toni Quilter (19) 29 pts (Bk 9 10)

Ross GC

Gents & Ladies Clubs---- Results from Feb 6th

On February 6th Our President Michael J Casey, Lady Captain Mary Moynihan and Gents Captain John Ivory held their Drive-in at 10am .

The drive-in was followed by a mixed scramble which was sponsored by Fexco .

The scramble winners were :-

1st .. John Cuskelly, Cathriona Shaanahan, Maurice Coffer , Michael J O'Sullivan.

2nd..Renaldas Bendikas,John Fleming, Noreen O'Mahony, John Joe Healy.

3rd..Alan Flynn, Bridie Brosnan, Dermot O'Connor, John O'Brien.

BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB

MENS BRANCH

5th February - Captains Drive-In Scramble sponsored by Ladies & Mens Branch

Winners: Damien Callinan (14), Michael Coffey (21), Bernard Cronin (13) and Patsy Sweeney (25) - Score 46.7

FIXTURES

11th/12th February - Yellow Ball - 3 Person Team (Stableford - Yellow Tees) - Sponsored by Mens Branch.

18th/19th February - Round 1 Spring League (Stableford - Yellow Tees) - Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers

TRALEE

Result Sunday 5th February Am Am

1. Bernie O Loughlin, Brian O Loughlin, Niamh Galvin, Annette Dineen 92 pts

2. John O Sullivan, Anthony Johnson, Mce O Connor Snr, Mce O Connor Jnr 91 pts

3.Moss O Connor, David Bridges, Liam Bridges, Derek Bullman 89 pts

Fixtures

Truffle Honey Am Am Monday 6th February 2023

Castle Bar Spring League 11/12th February - 18 teams entered.

Club Sponsored Singles 11/12th February

Ladies Garvey's Spring League 11/12th February.

6th February Am Am sponsored by Trufle Honey

1. Tom O Driscoll, Padraig Sayers, Antoinette Sayers, Columba O Connor 84 pts

2. Pat Prendeville, Colm Sheehy, Gerardine Sheehy, Isabel Mancera Claro 82 pts

3. Paddy O Donoghue, Mgt O Donoghue, John O Brien, Mary O Donnnell 81 pts

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club

Ladies 3BBB Mahony's Point 13 Holes

Printed: 5 February 2023

Competition Result

Competition played on Sunday 5 February 2023 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).

Full Net Result

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Placing Countback

1 Ellen Barry 32 pts Overall Winner Last Nine Holes

Evelyn Mc Carthy

Eimear O'Sullivan

2 Jane Dwyer 32 pts Overall Runner-Up

Geraldine Collins

Sinead O'Shea

NEXT Sunday 12 th - 3Ball Betterball Club sponsored Killeen