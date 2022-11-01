Kerry Golf News and Results

Ballybunion Golf Club
Competition Results
31st October 2022
Men’s Competition:
Fixtures:
Sunday 6th November 2022 – Mens Fourball 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 25th October 2022
1st Josephine Larkin (14) 37pts
2nd Ann O'Riordan(26) 35pts (Bk9 17)
3rd Anne Marie Healy(23) 35pts (Bk 9 16)
4th Mary O'Grady(38) 34pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 5th November 2022 – Ladies Singles Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday 8th November 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Men’s Competition –– Thursday 27th October 2022 – Cashen Course
1st.Jerry McAuliffe (23) 35-1 34pts. B5-12.
2nd.Brendan O’Neill (26) 28+6 34pts. B5-8.
3rd.Tim Nolan (23) 28+6 34pts. B5-7.
Gross. Des O’Donnell 24pts.
4th.Brendan Slattery (17) 33pts. B5-12. B3-9.
5th.Michael P. Murphy (28) 31+2 33pts. B5-12. B3-8.
6th.Timothy Houlihan (18) 33pts. B5-10.
7th. Milie Costello (23) 35-3 32pts. B5-14.
8th. Martin Lucey (13) 32pts. B5-10.
9th.DannyLarkin (16) 27+5 32pts. B5-8.
10th.Eamon Fitzmaurice (19) 31pts. B5-13.
V. John Kinsella (13) 31-2 29pts. B5-8.
S.V. Vincent O’Kelly (22) 26-1 25pts. B5-7.
S.S.V. Denis Eggleston (31) 29+1 30pts. B5-8.
Fixtures:
Thursday 3rd November 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Fixtures:
Friday 4th November 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Killarney
18 Hole Singles Stroke
Sat 29th & Sun 30th
Mahony's Point
Sponsor: The Lake Hotel
1st Moss Lyons Jnr (7) 69
2nd Colin Moriarty (10) 69
Best Gross Paud O'Donoghue (3) 73
Division 1
1st Kieran O'Keefe(2) (7) 71
2nd David Moloney (6) 72
3rd Ian Cronin (4) 72
Division 2
1st Brian O'Connor (11) 71
2nd Alan Kelly (10) 71
3rd David Culloty (11) 72
Division 3
1st Maurice McCarthy (16) 75
2nd Muiris Healy (14) 75
3rd Brendan Brosnan (12) 76
Division 4
1st Michael Burke (21) 70
2nd Frank Reen (21) 71
3rd John O'Brien (23) 71
Kenmare
Results from Kenmare Golf Club (Vice Captains' Mixed Scramble) - W/E 30/10/2022
• 1st - John Allen / Colm Andy O'Sullivan / Micheál Andy O'Sullivan - 54 Net (OCB)
• 2nd - Angela Brosnan / Colin Coady / Tom O'Sullivan - 54 Net
• 3rd - Conor Maye / Kathy Kelleher / Nora May Harrington - 55 Net (OCB)
Thursday 27th October, Autumn Gold Winner - Mike Hoad 15 Points
Ceann Sibeal
Exchange with Killarney- Sponsored by Patrick Farrell
White Tees
Overall:
Alan Condron (06) 36pts
Division 1.
John Lucey (13) 33pts
Division 2.
Conor Dobey (15) 33pts
Division 3.
Frank Greaney (20) 30pts
Green Tees
Denis Power (20) 33pts
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by David O’Connor, Bar & Catering
1. Charlie Barry (25) 42pts
2. Thomas Ashe (05) 38pts
3. J J Corduff (06) 38pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald
1. Helena Uí Churráin (36) 45pts
2. Kate O’Connor (20) 41pts
3. Orla Barry (19) 40pts
4. Ann OHiggins (21) 39pts