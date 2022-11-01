Advertisement
Kerry Golf News and Results

Nov 1, 2022 16:11 By radiokerrysport
Ballybunion Golf Club

Competition Results
31st October 2022

Men’s Competition:

Fixtures:
Sunday 6th November 2022 – Mens Fourball 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 25th October 2022
1st Josephine Larkin (14) 37pts
2nd Ann O'Riordan(26) 35pts (Bk9 17)
3rd Anne Marie Healy(23) 35pts (Bk 9 16)
4th Mary O'Grady(38) 34pts

Fixtures:
Saturday 5th November 2022 – Ladies Singles Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday 8th November 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Men’s Competition –– Thursday 27th October 2022 – Cashen Course

1st.Jerry McAuliffe (23) 35-1 34pts. B5-12.

2nd.Brendan O’Neill (26) 28+6 34pts. B5-8.

3rd.Tim Nolan (23) 28+6 34pts. B5-7.

Gross. Des O’Donnell 24pts.

4th.Brendan Slattery (17) 33pts. B5-12. B3-9.

5th.Michael P. Murphy (28) 31+2 33pts. B5-12. B3-8.

6th.Timothy Houlihan (18) 33pts. B5-10.

7th. Milie Costello (23) 35-3 32pts. B5-14.

8th. Martin Lucey (13) 32pts. B5-10.

9th.DannyLarkin (16) 27+5 32pts. B5-8.

10th.Eamon Fitzmaurice (19) 31pts. B5-13.

V. John Kinsella (13) 31-2 29pts. B5-8.

S.V. Vincent O’Kelly (22) 26-1 25pts. B5-7.

S.S.V. Denis Eggleston (31) 29+1 30pts. B5-8.
Fixtures:
Thursday 3rd November 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:

Friday 4th November 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Killarney

18 Hole Singles Stroke
Sat 29th & Sun 30th
Mahony's Point
Sponsor: The Lake Hotel

1st Moss Lyons Jnr (7) 69
2nd Colin Moriarty (10) 69
Best Gross Paud O'Donoghue (3) 73

Division 1
1st Kieran O'Keefe(2) (7) 71
2nd David Moloney (6) 72
3rd Ian Cronin (4) 72

Division 2
1st Brian O'Connor (11) 71
2nd Alan Kelly (10) 71
3rd David Culloty (11) 72

Division 3
1st Maurice McCarthy (16) 75
2nd Muiris Healy (14) 75
3rd Brendan Brosnan (12) 76

Division 4
1st Michael Burke (21) 70
2nd Frank Reen (21) 71
3rd John O'Brien (23) 71

====

Kenmare

Results from Kenmare Golf Club (Vice Captains' Mixed Scramble) - W/E 30/10/2022

• 1st - John Allen / Colm Andy O'Sullivan / Micheál Andy O'Sullivan - 54 Net (OCB)
• 2nd - Angela Brosnan / Colin Coady / Tom O'Sullivan - 54 Net
• 3rd - Conor Maye / Kathy Kelleher / Nora May Harrington - 55 Net (OCB)

Thursday 27th October, Autumn Gold Winner - Mike Hoad 15 Points

====
Ceann Sibeal

Exchange with Killarney- Sponsored by Patrick Farrell

White Tees

Overall:
Alan Condron (06) 36pts

Division 1.
John Lucey (13) 33pts

Division 2.
Conor Dobey (15) 33pts

Division 3.
Frank Greaney (20) 30pts

Green Tees
Denis Power (20) 33pts

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by David O’Connor, Bar & Catering
1. Charlie Barry (25) 42pts
2. Thomas Ashe (05) 38pts
3. J J Corduff (06) 38pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald
1. Helena Uí Churráin (36) 45pts
2. Kate O’Connor (20) 41pts
3. Orla Barry (19) 40pts
4. Ann OHiggins (21) 39pts

