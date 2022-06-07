Kerry Golf News and Results

Ross

Result :-

On Sunday June 5th our President Michael J Casey held his President's Prize .

The winners were :-

1... John Cuskelly (14) 41

2....Donie Broderick (18) 41

3... Denis Casey (20) 41

4.... Michael J O'Connor (10) 39

5.....Jeremiah Keating ( 27) 39

6.....Ger Flynn (16) 39

7.... Jimmie Smith (18) 38

Advertisement

Division 1 ............Shane Dennehy

Division 2............. Dermot O'Connor.

Division 3............ Anthony O'Mahony

Past President .... Terence Mulcahy

Senior Prize..........Donal Doherty

Front Nine ........... Oliver Butler

Back Nine ............ Michael J O'Sullivan.

Friday Evening Scramble :- On Friday June 3rd we held a 10 hole mixed scramble.

The winning team was :- Mike Casey, Susan Shorten, John Ivory, Cathriona Shanahan.

Killarney

Advertisement

President Junior Finnegans prize to Ladies

1 – Mary Lyons 934) 66

2- Breda Duggan (27) 68

Bg – Anne Moynihan Rudden 74

3- Miriam Mcfarlane (29) 69 B9

4- Winnie Ryan (22) 69 B9

5- Mary O Rourke (25) 69 B9

6-Maureen Creedon (16) 70 B9

7- Muireann O Farrell (18) 70 B9

8- Amy Arthur (5) 70 B9

9- Margaret Campion (7) 71 B9

10 – Eileen Sugrue (40) 71

Front 9- Mary O Neill (25) 33.5

Back 9 – Chan Martin (17) 33.5

Past President – Mary Geaney (15) 77

Next Fixture – Tralee Exchange sponsored by Cross Refrigeration

Advertisement

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: Results 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Mulvihill's Pharmacy: 1. Emma Daly (25)39 pts (B9). 2.Erina MacSweeney (33) 39 pts. 12 Hole re-entry Month of May sponsored by The Club : 1. Joanne Brosnan (35.8/37) 28 pts (B6). 2. Cait O'Leary )20.6/22) 28 pts. 3. Anne M. Foley (37.5/39) 27 pts. Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Carmel Daly (48)27 pts (CB). 2. Erina Mac Sweeney (35) 27 pts.

Singles Club Championship: Entries are now being taken for the Singles Club Championship sponsored by The Castle Inn, Castlemaine. Names to be in by Thursday 16th June for draw. Entry Sheet on Notice Board. Fixture: Ladies Open Day: 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by FEXCO takes place on Wednesday 29th June. Ring Pro Shop 0669761979 for tee times

Beaufort

Advertisement

Beaufort Golf Club (Mens Branch)

28th/29th May - Stableford - Play in Pink - Sponsored by Hayfield Cottage

1st Captain Michael Barry (13) 41 pts

2nd Conor O'Sullivan (11) 40 pts

3rd Paul Kelliher (14) 36 pts

Fixtures

Advertisement

11th/12th June - Stableford - Gap of Dunloe Industries Sponsor - Chose of Yellow or White Tees

Open Fridays Single Stableford (open to ladies and gents) sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd will continue on Friday 10rh June.

Beaufort Golf Club (Ladies Branch)

5th June - Sponsor Miss Designer Golf

Overall Winner: Grainne McShortall (18) 34 pts

Division 1 Winner: Marian Kerrisk (26) 34 pts

Division 2 Winner: Eimear McShortall (48) 34 pts

Congratulations to the Ladies Minor Team who beat Dooks and who now meet Partnasilla in the next round.

Fixtures

11th/12th June - Waste Mac Management - 18 Hole Stableford

Ballyheigue

June 5th John Lohans President Prize

1st Frank Darcy (16) 43 pts

2nd Ed Harty (27) 40 pts

Best Gross Enda O'Halloran (8) 38 pts

3rd James O'Sullivan (18) 38 pts

4th Mark Dillane (23) 36 pts

5th Liam Harty (29) 36 pts

Front 9 Edward Barry (26) 23pts

Back 9 Terry O'Connor (11) 20pts

Kenmare

Kenmare GC Results for the week ending 5/6/2022 – President Tommy Crowley’s Prize week.

Thursday June 2nd – Autumn Gold Winner Timothy O’Sullivan 20Pts

Mixed - Friday June 3rd, Mulcahy’s Open Singles Round 4

1st Dave Burke (10) 41 points

2nd Ciaran O'Brien (12) 38 points OCB

3rd Sean Finn (17) 38 points

Best gross - Dave Burke 31 points

Ladies – President’s Prize to the Ladies

1st Delia Long (23) 39 pts

2nd Suzanne Doran (21) 37 pts OCB

Best Gross Angela Brosnan (8) 26 Gross Points

3rd Noreen Crowley (21) 37 pts

Front 9 Laura Hatton (23) 19

Back 9 Elaine Daly (29) 20 pts

Men’s - President’s Prize to the Men

1st Denis Murphy (25) 41 points OCB

2nd James Murphy (10) 41 points

3rd Shane Dalton (19) 39 points OCB

4th Anthony Murphy (21) 39 points

Best Gross - Darragh O'Siochru (3) 35 points OCB

Best Senior - Machiel Kunst (27) 35 points

Best Front 9 - Timothy O'Sullivan (28) 23 points

Best Back 9 - Donal Cronin (23) 23 points

Best Past President - Tom Carey (15) 36 points

Longest Drive - Paul O'Connor

Nearest the Pin - Rob Hodnett

Bank Holiday Monday President’s Scramble, results to follow as this finished after 10pm on June 6th.

Thanks and Regards,

Charlie Vaughan, PR Officer, Kenmare Golf Club

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

7th June 2022

Men’s Competitions:

Presidents Prize Day 1 Mr Noel Morkan – Saturday 4th June 22 – Old Course

1st Maurice O’Connell (21) 42pts

2nd Tomas Lester (21) 40pts

3rd John Nolan (21) 38pts B9 20 B6 12pts

Best Gross Brian Kelleher 36pts

4th Donagh Walsh (8) 38pts B9 20pts B6 11pts

5th Dan Sheehan (19) 38pts B9 19pts

6th Mike Casey (12) 37pts B9 22pts

7th Noel Twomey (18) 37pts B9 20pts

8th Rob Cussen (13) 37pts B9 18pts

9th Mick McCarthy (17) 36pts B9 19pts

1st Day 1 Jonathan Sheehan (32) 36pts

1st Day 2 Paul Roche (10) 36pts B9 18pts

Cat 1 James O’Callaghan (1) 36pts

Cat 2 Bryan Hickey (8) 35pts B9 19pts

Cat 3 Ml Holly (17) 35pts

Cat 4 Ignatius O’Brien (21) 35pts

Past Captain/Presidents Tom Keane (19) 33pts B9 17 B6 11pts

Guest Prize John O’Donnell (100 28pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 12th June 22 – Medal 2 Sponsored by Brian Whelan – Cashen Course

Tralee

Captain Hugh O Farrell prize

1. Patrick Lawlor 43 pts

2. Conor Stack 43 pts

3. Pat Stack 41 pts

4. John F O Carroll 40 pts

5. Declan O Connell 39 pts

6. Maurice Mulcare 38 pts

7. Brian O Loughlin 38 pts

Best Gross Mark Leahy 38 pts

Div 1. James Ormonde 38 pts

Div 2 Michael Leahy 37 pts

Div 3 Derek O Brien 38 pts

Div 4 Terry Egan 38 pts

Best Score Saturday Donal Sugrue 38 pts

Best Score Sunday Sean O Keeffe 38pts

Front 9 Denis Kelly 22 pts

Back 9 Shane O Connor 22pts

Past Captains Barry Murphy 35 pts

Seniors Billy Morrissey 36 pts

Student Gary O Riordan 37 pts

9 Hole Vincent O Mahony 27 pts

233 cards processed

Fixture

Sunday12/6/22 - Killarney Exchange fourball - Killeen Course.

Maine Valley

Medal sponsored by SiComm partitions & glazing 4/5 June

1st Pa Callaghan (14) 66 - MEDAL WINNER

2nd Liam Martin (9) 67

3rd John Breen (18) 69 (back 9)

Division 1 (indexes up to 12.9)

Declan Raggett (11) 69

Division 2 (index 13.0 to 17.4)

Seamus O'Neill (13) 71

Division 3 (index 17.5 to 22.6)

Michael Murtagh (17) 70

Division 4 (22.7 and above)

Anthony O'Sullivan (24) 72

Ceann Sibeal

Singles Stroke / Medal– Sponsored by Finbar Cahill

Blue Tees:

1. Oisin Crowley (25) 66net

2. Thomas Ashe (08) 68net

3. Michael Murphy (15) 68net

4. Wayne Hughes (18) 68net

Yellow Tees- Singles S/Ford

1.Brian McNamara (29) 46pts

2. Denis Power (23) 46pts

Ladies

Foursomes Competition- Sponsored by: Ladies from the Cottages

1. Cathy O’Boyle & Rosemary Harrington (33) 65net

2. Geraldine Murphy & Kate O’Connor (22) 66net

3. Fiona Kirwan & Colma Nic Nialais (46) 67net

Killarney

18 hole singles v par

Killeen course

Presidents Prize

3rd & 4th & 5th of June

1st Dan Quirke (13) 7up

2nd James Ormonde (7) 4up

Best Gross Donal Considine (1) 70

3rd Tadhg Moynihan (19) 4up

4th Enda Murphy (14) 4up

5th Cillian O'Regan (15) 4up

6th Jason Arthur (3) 3up

7th John P Murphy (24) 3up

8th Joseph Sheehan (6) 3up

Category 1

1st Padraig Sheahan (10) 2up

Category 2

1st Sean Walsh (14) 3up

Category 3

1st Peter Brunner (18) 2up

Category 4

1st Michael Spogler (23) 2up