Kerry Golf News and Results

Jun 7, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News and Results
Ross

Result :-
On Sunday June 5th our President Michael J Casey held his President's Prize .

The winners were :-
1... John Cuskelly (14) 41
2....Donie Broderick (18) 41
3... Denis Casey (20) 41
4.... Michael J O'Connor (10) 39
5.....Jeremiah Keating ( 27) 39
6.....Ger Flynn (16) 39
7.... Jimmie Smith (18) 38

Division 1 ............Shane Dennehy
Division 2............. Dermot O'Connor.
Division 3............ Anthony O'Mahony
Past President .... Terence Mulcahy
Senior Prize..........Donal Doherty
Front Nine ........... Oliver Butler
Back Nine ............ Michael J O'Sullivan.

Friday Evening Scramble :- On Friday June 3rd we held a 10 hole mixed scramble.
The winning team was :- Mike Casey, Susan Shorten, John Ivory, Cathriona Shanahan.

Killarney

President Junior Finnegans prize to Ladies

1 – Mary Lyons 934) 66
2- Breda Duggan (27) 68
Bg – Anne Moynihan Rudden 74
3- Miriam Mcfarlane (29) 69 B9
4- Winnie Ryan (22) 69 B9
5- Mary O Rourke (25) 69 B9
6-Maureen Creedon (16) 70 B9
7- Muireann O Farrell (18) 70 B9
8- Amy Arthur (5) 70 B9
9- Margaret Campion (7) 71 B9
10 – Eileen Sugrue (40) 71
Front 9- Mary O Neill (25) 33.5
Back 9 – Chan Martin (17) 33.5
Past President – Mary Geaney (15) 77

Next Fixture – Tralee Exchange sponsored by Cross Refrigeration

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: Results 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Mulvihill's Pharmacy: 1. Emma Daly (25)39 pts (B9). 2.Erina MacSweeney (33) 39 pts. 12 Hole re-entry Month of May sponsored by The Club : 1. Joanne Brosnan (35.8/37) 28 pts (B6). 2. Cait O'Leary )20.6/22) 28 pts. 3. Anne M. Foley (37.5/39) 27 pts. Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Carmel Daly (48)27 pts (CB). 2. Erina Mac Sweeney (35) 27 pts.
Singles Club Championship: Entries are now being taken for the Singles Club Championship sponsored by The Castle Inn, Castlemaine. Names to be in by Thursday 16th June for draw. Entry Sheet on Notice Board. Fixture: Ladies Open Day: 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by FEXCO takes place on Wednesday 29th June. Ring Pro Shop 0669761979 for tee times

Beaufort

Beaufort Golf Club (Mens Branch)

28th/29th May - Stableford - Play in Pink - Sponsored by Hayfield Cottage
1st Captain Michael Barry (13) 41 pts
2nd Conor O'Sullivan (11) 40 pts
3rd Paul Kelliher (14) 36 pts

Fixtures

11th/12th June - Stableford - Gap of Dunloe Industries Sponsor - Chose of Yellow or White Tees

Open Fridays Single Stableford (open to ladies and gents) sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd will continue on Friday 10rh June.

Beaufort Golf Club (Ladies Branch)

5th June - Sponsor Miss Designer Golf
Overall Winner: Grainne McShortall (18) 34 pts
Division 1 Winner: Marian Kerrisk (26) 34 pts
Division 2 Winner: Eimear McShortall (48) 34 pts

Congratulations to the Ladies Minor Team who beat Dooks and who now meet Partnasilla in the next round.

Fixtures

11th/12th June - Waste Mac Management - 18 Hole Stableford

Ballyheigue

June 5th John Lohans President Prize
1st Frank Darcy (16) 43 pts
2nd Ed Harty (27) 40 pts
Best Gross Enda O'Halloran (8) 38 pts
3rd James O'Sullivan (18) 38 pts
4th Mark Dillane (23) 36 pts
5th Liam Harty (29) 36 pts
Front 9 Edward Barry (26) 23pts
Back 9 Terry O'Connor (11) 20pts

Kenmare

Kenmare GC Results for the week ending 5/6/2022 – President Tommy Crowley’s Prize week.
Thursday June 2nd – Autumn Gold Winner Timothy O’Sullivan 20Pts
Mixed - Friday June 3rd, Mulcahy’s Open Singles Round 4
1st Dave Burke (10) 41 points
2nd Ciaran O'Brien (12) 38 points OCB
3rd Sean Finn (17) 38 points
Best gross - Dave Burke 31 points

Ladies – President’s Prize to the Ladies
1st Delia Long (23) 39 pts
2nd Suzanne Doran (21) 37 pts OCB
Best Gross Angela Brosnan (8) 26 Gross Points
3rd Noreen Crowley (21) 37 pts
Front 9 Laura Hatton (23) 19
Back 9 Elaine Daly (29) 20 pts

Men’s - President’s Prize to the Men
1st Denis Murphy (25) 41 points OCB
2nd James Murphy (10) 41 points
3rd Shane Dalton (19) 39 points OCB
4th Anthony Murphy (21) 39 points
Best Gross - Darragh O'Siochru (3) 35 points OCB
Best Senior - Machiel Kunst (27) 35 points
Best Front 9 - Timothy O'Sullivan (28) 23 points
Best Back 9 - Donal Cronin (23) 23 points
Best Past President - Tom Carey (15) 36 points
Longest Drive - Paul O'Connor
Nearest the Pin - Rob Hodnett
Bank Holiday Monday President’s Scramble, results to follow as this finished after 10pm on June 6th.
Thanks and Regards,
Charlie Vaughan, PR Officer, Kenmare Golf Club

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
7th June 2022

Men’s Competitions:

Presidents Prize Day 1 Mr Noel Morkan – Saturday 4th June 22 – Old Course
1st Maurice O’Connell (21) 42pts
2nd Tomas Lester (21) 40pts
3rd John Nolan (21) 38pts B9 20 B6 12pts
Best Gross Brian Kelleher 36pts
4th Donagh Walsh (8) 38pts B9 20pts B6 11pts
5th Dan Sheehan (19) 38pts B9 19pts
6th Mike Casey (12) 37pts B9 22pts
7th Noel Twomey (18) 37pts B9 20pts
8th Rob Cussen (13) 37pts B9 18pts
9th Mick McCarthy (17) 36pts B9 19pts
1st Day 1 Jonathan Sheehan (32) 36pts
1st Day 2 Paul Roche (10) 36pts B9 18pts
Cat 1 James O’Callaghan (1) 36pts
Cat 2 Bryan Hickey (8) 35pts B9 19pts
Cat 3 Ml Holly (17) 35pts
Cat 4 Ignatius O’Brien (21) 35pts
Past Captain/Presidents Tom Keane (19) 33pts B9 17 B6 11pts
Guest Prize John O’Donnell (100 28pts

Fixtures:
Sunday 12th June 22 – Medal 2 Sponsored by Brian Whelan – Cashen Course

Tralee
Captain Hugh O Farrell prize

1. Patrick Lawlor 43 pts
2. Conor Stack 43 pts
3. Pat Stack 41 pts
4. John F O Carroll 40 pts
5. Declan O Connell 39 pts
6. Maurice Mulcare 38 pts
7. Brian O Loughlin 38 pts

Best Gross Mark Leahy 38 pts

Div 1. James Ormonde 38 pts
Div 2 Michael Leahy 37 pts
Div 3 Derek O Brien 38 pts
Div 4 Terry Egan 38 pts

Best Score Saturday Donal Sugrue 38 pts
Best Score Sunday Sean O Keeffe 38pts

Front 9 Denis Kelly 22 pts
Back 9 Shane O Connor 22pts

Past Captains Barry Murphy 35 pts

Seniors Billy Morrissey 36 pts
Student Gary O Riordan 37 pts
9 Hole Vincent O Mahony 27 pts

233 cards processed

Fixture

Sunday12/6/22 - Killarney Exchange fourball - Killeen Course.

Maine Valley

Medal sponsored by SiComm partitions & glazing 4/5 June

1st Pa Callaghan (14) 66 - MEDAL WINNER
2nd Liam Martin (9) 67
3rd John Breen (18) 69 (back 9)

Division 1 (indexes up to 12.9)
Declan Raggett (11) 69

Division 2 (index 13.0 to 17.4)
Seamus O'Neill (13) 71

Division 3 (index 17.5 to 22.6)
Michael Murtagh (17) 70

Division 4 (22.7 and above)
Anthony O'Sullivan (24) 72

Ceann Sibeal

Singles Stroke / Medal– Sponsored by Finbar Cahill

Blue Tees:
1. Oisin Crowley (25) 66net
2. Thomas Ashe (08) 68net
3. Michael Murphy (15) 68net
4. Wayne Hughes (18) 68net

Yellow Tees- Singles S/Ford

1.Brian McNamara (29) 46pts
2. Denis Power (23) 46pts

Ladies

Foursomes Competition- Sponsored by: Ladies from the Cottages
1. Cathy O’Boyle & Rosemary Harrington (33) 65net
2. Geraldine Murphy & Kate O’Connor (22) 66net
3. Fiona Kirwan & Colma Nic Nialais (46) 67net

Killarney

18 hole singles v par
Killeen course
Presidents Prize
3rd & 4th & 5th of June

1st Dan Quirke (13) 7up
2nd James Ormonde (7) 4up
Best Gross Donal Considine (1) 70
3rd Tadhg Moynihan (19) 4up
4th Enda Murphy (14) 4up
5th Cillian O'Regan (15) 4up
6th Jason Arthur (3) 3up
7th John P Murphy (24) 3up
8th Joseph Sheehan (6) 3up

Category 1
1st Padraig Sheahan (10) 2up

Category 2
1st Sean Walsh (14) 3up

Category 3
1st Peter Brunner (18) 2up

Category 4
1st Michael Spogler (23) 2up

