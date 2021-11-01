Kerry golf news and results

Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 7th November 2021 – Lady Captain/Captains Mixed Scramble Stableford – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday Competition – 26th October 2021 – Old Course
1st Geraldine Gallagher (33) 30 pts (13-B9)
Fixtures:
Sunday 7th November 2021 – Lady Captain/Captains Mixed Scramble – Cashen Course
Tuesday 2nd November 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 28th November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Colm O’Callaghan (30) 38-2 36pts
2nd John Beary (10) 32+3 35pts
3rd Fin Broderick (20) 36-3 33pts B5-12
4th Haulie Costello (16) 34-1 33pts B5-11
5th Brendan Lynch (25) 33pts B5-10
6th Martin Lucey (20) 38-6 32pts B5-14
7th John Shire (20) 32pts B5-13
8th Paudie Kindelan (28) 26+5 31pts B5-15
9th Jerry Murray (17) 32-1 31pts B5-12
10th Maurice O’Connell (18) 24+7 31pts B5-10
Gross: John Kinsella 22pts
V. Finbarr Mawe (30) 31pts B5-9
S.V. Micheal Barrett (16) 31+1 30pts B5-11
Fixtures:
Thursday 4th November 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – 29th October 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Susan Gilmore Kettler(6) 19pts
2nd Marie Benn (15) 14pts
3rd Patricia Boyle (15) 9pts
Fixtures:
Friday 5th November 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Ladies:
Autumn Scramble, Sponsored by Audi Cork
1st Angela Brosnan, Clara Brosnan, Hilary Brosnan 32.3 nett
2nd Nora May Harrington, Kathy Kelleher, Mary Ann Casey 34.4 nett
3rd Clara Brosnan, Mary Brosnan, Anne Marie Cleary (ocb) 34.5 nett
18 hole stableford Saturday 30th October.
Winner Kathy Kelleher 37pts
Mens:
18-Hole Stableford Singles
1st Daniel O’Connor (28) 46pts
2nd James Murphy (9 ) 41pts
3rd Paul K O’Connor (6) 38pts OCB (b6)
Best Gross – Paul K O’Connor (6) 74 strokes
Best Senior – Danny Long 34Pts.
Men's Autumn Gold Oct 28th, winner: Mossie Foley, 16Pts.
Killarney
The Donagh Hickey Motors sponsored competition was cancelled due to bad weather on Sunday and will be rescheduled at a later date, however the top three scores from Saturday will still receive a prize.
1st Matthew Leacy 43pts (03)
2nd Alan Kelly 42pts (09)
3rd James O'Grady 41pts (10)
Thanks to everyone who came out to celebrate the Junior Cup All-Ireland official presentation on a great night of festivities. Special thanks to partners and family of the players, for their sacrifice and assistance to the players throughout a very long campaign.
Back row L to R - Donal Considine (Manager), Eric Dunlea (Assistant Manager), Jason Arthur, Mike Maher, Alan MacSweeney, James O'Neill, John Kerrisk, Davy O'Donoghue
Front row L to R - Paud O'Donoghue, Marguerita Mulcahy (President 2021), Harry O'Neill (Captain 2021), Mark Tuite
Beaufort
16th/17th October - Stableford - Sponsored by Mens Branch
1st Martin Horgan
2nd John Looney
3rd Matthew Quirke
4th Kieran Dineen
5th Denis McCarthy
23rd/24th - Round 1 Winter League - Sponsored by Mens Branch
1st Brian White
2nd Tone Brosnan
3rd Owen Nolan
Fixtures
6th/7th November - Captain's Charity Rumble - 3 Person Team
16th/17th October - Stableford - Sponsored by Ashes Butchers
Overall Winner: Joan O'Sullivan (28) 32 pts
Division 1 - Grainne McShortall (18) 31 pts
Division 2 - Kathleen Kennedy (28) 28 pts
23rd/24th October - Stableford - Sponsored by Ladies Branch
Overall Winner: Grainne McShortall (19) 35 pts
Division 1 - Kathleen Cronin (18) 23 pts
Division 2 - Stephanie Lane (31) 13 pts
Fixtures
6th/7th November - Stableford - Sponsored by Ladies Branch
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday's fourth round of the Christmas Hampers was cancelled and is rearranged for next Sunday. Timesheet available online.
On Saturday the Nines of Kerry team lost 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 to Castlegregory in Waterville. Noel Gilbride & Marie Hogan lost 2 Down, Danny Casey & Marian Barrett Lost 5 & 4, Pat Dillane & Anna Hill Won 6 & 4, Denis O'Regan & Sean Sullivan were Level after 15 Holes when called in, Ann Leahy & Kathleen Gilbride Lost 6 & 4. Thanks to Waterville Golf Club for being great hosts on Saturday, your course was in immaculate condition.