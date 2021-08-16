Kerry Golf News and Results

Ballybunion
Golf Club Competition Results
9th August 2021
Men’s Competitions:
Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure – 15th August 2021 – Old Course
1st Jack M Kissane (28) 44pts
2nd Tom Bradley (26) 40pts
3rd John Joy (15) 39pts
Best Gross Adrian Walsh (6) 32pts
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Anthony Bennett (5) 32pts
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Shane Sadlier (10) 38pts
2nd Ewan McHale (9) 37pts
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Gerard Condon (17) 38pts (b.9 20pts)
2nd Jody Fitzmaurice (18) 38pts (b.9 15pts)
Category 4, (21+ Handicap)
1st Noel Morkan (24) 36pts
2nd Michael Jones (24) 34pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 22nd August 2021 – Mens Single Sponsored by AIB – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibeal
Duais an Chaptaen (Patrick Farrell)
1. Ciarán Desmond (18) 37pts
2. Ed Buckley (15) 38pts (not eligible for 1st)
Gross. Tomás Ó Muircheartaigh (8) 81
3. Dalach Carey (16) 36pts
4. Kieran Clancy (22) 36pts
Cat. 1. J J Corduff (7) 35pts
Cat 2. Jeaici Mac Gearailt (19) 36pts
Cat.3 Ted O’Sullivan (20) 34pts
Seniors: Don Brockie (24) 37pts
Nearest Pin. Tomás Garvey
Longest Drive. Cillian Desmond
Past Captain. Joe Curran (20) 33pts
Visitor. Joe Hurley 32pts
Duais Chaptaen na mBan (Rosemary Sayers)
1. Orla Barry (23) 72net
2. Ann O’Higgins (20) 73net
Gross. Maighread Uí Chíobháin
3. Julie Devine (32) 76net
4. Muiride Uí Chruadhlaoich (28) 76net
5. Majella Murphy (20) 76net
6. Padraigín Uí Shithigh (43) 76net
7th Mairead Cahill (22) 77net
9 Hole. Helena Uí Churráin (22) 18pts
Past Captain. Kate O’Connor (21) 79net
Seniors. Regina Prendiville (29) 29pts
Mná an Bhuailtín – 3 Player Team
1. Bernie Firtear, Paula Hayes, Pat Fitzpatrick 62pts
2. Dan Crowley, Regina Prendiville, Tara Uí Chualáin 60pts
3. Nuiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich, Nóirín Uí Shuilleabháin, Kate O’Connor 59pts
Ross
Ross GC, Killarney - Gents Club - Results from August 14th/15th
Result:-
On August 14th / 15th we held a single stableford competition sponsored by Donie Broderick Plumbing & Heating.
The winners were:-
1. Michael J O'Sullivan (21) 43
2 Aaron McCann (19) 43
3 Ivo O'Sullivan (15) 40
4 Ryan McCarthy (12) 40
5 Dan Cronin (14) 38
Maine Valley
Results of Lady Captain Anne Myers Foley's Prize Day: 18 Hole Stableford.
Lady Captain's Prize: Betty Griffin 44 pts.
2nd: Helen O'Leary 38 pts. Gross: Eleanor McCarthy. 3rd Prize: Kathleen Coffey 38 pts
Front 9: Erina MacSweeney 21 pts. Back 9: Corinne Schnyder 22 pts
High Handicap Prize: 1. Mary Brosnan. 2. Carmel Daly.
Nearest the Pin on 17th: Christina O'Sullivan
Ladies 9 Hole Stableford: Maura Kennedy
Ladies Guest Prize: Nuala Curran. Men's Guest Prize: Chris Cole
Men's 9 Hole Stableford. 1. Brendan Murray 19 pts. 2. Mervin Clifford 19 pts
Fixture: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by M.A.D. & M.G. can be played Saturday 21st, Sunday 22nd or Tuesday 24th August.
Book into BRS.
Kenmare
Kenmare GC Results Week ending 15/8
Vice Captains (Clara and Sean) Scramble:
1st: Cian, Darragh and Tadgh O'Siochriu, 53 Nett
Mixed: Paul Sutton, Mary Ann Casey, Daniel Casey, 57 Nett
Men: John Barry, Donal Herlihy, Mike Guerin, 57 Nett
Ladies: Collette Bradshaw, Suzanne Doran, Joanne Bhramvra, 61 Nett
Mulcahy’s Friday Open
1st Thomas Crowley(27) 43Pts
2nd Jason Taylor(23) 42Pts
3rd Dennis Horgan(32) 41Pts
Autumn Gold Aug 12th
Autumn Gold, Winner 12th August Mike Hoad 17Pts
Ballyheigue
Last weekend was the Patrick Corridian Memorial competition
1st Sean Crowley (21) 38 pts
2nd Michael Lucid (9) 38 pts
3rd Brian Mc Grath (17) 37 pts
4th Ger Lucid (23) 36 pts
5th John Twomey (19) 36 pts
Next Weekend is a Single Strokeplay Competition.
Golfer of The Year top 5 - 1 Moriarty, Denis 82, 2 Young, Martin 75, 3 Condon, Declan 64, 3 Donegan, John 64, 5 Mc Grath, Brian 62
The Pierce Purcell team lost 4-1 to Killarney last Saturday.
Killarney
Results from President Marguerita Mulcahy prize to the ladies, Sunday 15th Aug, stroke MP
1st & winner of President Cup & Loughitane Cup Mary MacMonagle (40) 67
2nd Bridie Doyle (34) 68
BG Mairead Martin (+2 ) 70
3rd Kay O’Connor (14) 69
4th Eileen Whelan (29) 69
5th Eileen Galbraith (30) 70
6th Margaret Sheehan (30) 70
7th Alicia Burke (4) 70
8th Helen Howard (21) 71
9th Sinead Lynch (21) 71
Guest Ogie O’Sullivan
F9 Mege Dalton (17) 34.5
B9 Muireann O’Farrell (18) 32
Past President Mary Geaney (15) 73
Seniors Prize Nuala Meade (24) 73
Putting Prize Marie Geaney 26putts
Overseas Ann Katrin Meyer Schwickerath (35) 76
Next competition is Stableford on Killeen, kindly sponsored by Flesk Restaurant.
Results of Marguerita Mulchay's President's Prize to the Men, held on the Killeen course on the 13th, 14th & 15th of August, with 320 competitors taking part.
1st Jack Buckley 9 up (29)
2nd Mike Hayes 8 up (13)
3rd Christian Casey 5 up (13)
4th Martin Byrnes 4 up (10)
5th Maurice Lyons 4 up (10)
6th John Moynihan 4 up (21)
7th Simon Clifford 4 up (15)
8th John Kelliher 4 up (21)
9th Kevin Carroll 4 up (11)
10th Daithi Casey 4 up (18)
11th Alan Brady 4 up (18)
12th Michael Neeson 4 up (29)
Best Gross Stephen O'Neill 68 (+3)
Beaufort
Results - Beaufort Golf Club (Ladies Branch)
15th August - Lady Captains Prize - Sponsored by Lady Captain Laura Furlong/Ladies Branch
1st Ciara Lowe (19) 71 Nett
2nd Mary O'Sullivan (22) 71 Nwtt
3rd Noeleen Mackassey (27) 72 Nett
Best Gross Claire Keating (6) 89
4th Marie Ní Lonsigh (16) 73 Nett
5th Susan Darby (29) 74 Nett
Past Captain Prize: Joan O'Sullivan (26) 73 Nett
Handicap 36-54: Maura Kennedy (44) 78 Nett
Front 9: Hannah Moynihan (27) 34.5 Nett
Back 9: Stephanie Lane (32) 35 Nett
Nearest The in: Mary Garvey
Longest Drive: Grainne McShortall
Guest Prize: Padraig A O'Sullivan (21) 37 pts
Fixtures
21st/22nd - 3 T's - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by Tom Tobin
20th August - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.
Results - Beaufort Golf Club (Mens Branch)
13th August - Open Friday - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd
Winner: Austin Jennings (28) 37 pts
Fixtures
21st/22nd August - 3 T's - 18 Hole Stableford (White Tees) Sponsored by Tom Tobin Triphies
20th August - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.
Dooks
Rosie Lane’s Lady Captain’s Prize 15/08/2021
1st: Joan Kirby(25) 68
2nd: Cathy McKeefry(36) 69
Best Gross: Tracy Eakin(0) 77
3rd: Catriona Daly(25) 69
4th: Anne Griffin(23) 70
5th: Aisling O’ Connor(48) 71
6th: Angela Lyons(18) 71
Past Captains: Anne Mangan(31) 72
Front 9: Maeliosa Kelleher(9) 33.5
Back 9: Rena McCaul [O' Sullivan](16) 34
Nearest Pin on 8th: Delia Foley 12 foot - 1 inch
Longest Drive on 18th: Tracy Eakin
Putting Competition: Anne Lynch
9 - Hole Competition: 1st Brid O’ Farrell(24) 16
Men’s 13-hole: 1st David Gillespie(22) 29 pts
2nd Thomas Pickersgill(27) 26pts