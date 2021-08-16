Kerry Golf News and Results

Ballybunion

Golf Club Competition Results

9th August 2021

Men’s Competitions:

Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure – 15th August 2021 – Old Course

1st Jack M Kissane (28) 44pts

2nd Tom Bradley (26) 40pts

3rd John Joy (15) 39pts

Best Gross Adrian Walsh (6) 32pts

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Anthony Bennett (5) 32pts

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Shane Sadlier (10) 38pts

2nd Ewan McHale (9) 37pts

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st Gerard Condon (17) 38pts (b.9 20pts)

2nd Jody Fitzmaurice (18) 38pts (b.9 15pts)

Category 4, (21+ Handicap)

1st Noel Morkan (24) 36pts

2nd Michael Jones (24) 34pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 22nd August 2021 – Mens Single Sponsored by AIB – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibeal

Duais an Chaptaen (Patrick Farrell)

1. Ciarán Desmond (18) 37pts

2. Ed Buckley (15) 38pts (not eligible for 1st)

Gross. Tomás Ó Muircheartaigh (8) 81

3. Dalach Carey (16) 36pts

4. Kieran Clancy (22) 36pts

Cat. 1. J J Corduff (7) 35pts

Cat 2. Jeaici Mac Gearailt (19) 36pts

Cat.3 Ted O’Sullivan (20) 34pts

Seniors: Don Brockie (24) 37pts

Nearest Pin. Tomás Garvey

Longest Drive. Cillian Desmond

Past Captain. Joe Curran (20) 33pts

Visitor. Joe Hurley 32pts

Duais Chaptaen na mBan (Rosemary Sayers)

1. Orla Barry (23) 72net

2. Ann O’Higgins (20) 73net

Gross. Maighread Uí Chíobháin

3. Julie Devine (32) 76net

4. Muiride Uí Chruadhlaoich (28) 76net

5. Majella Murphy (20) 76net

6. Padraigín Uí Shithigh (43) 76net

7th Mairead Cahill (22) 77net

9 Hole. Helena Uí Churráin (22) 18pts

Past Captain. Kate O’Connor (21) 79net

Seniors. Regina Prendiville (29) 29pts

Mná an Bhuailtín – 3 Player Team

1. Bernie Firtear, Paula Hayes, Pat Fitzpatrick 62pts

2. Dan Crowley, Regina Prendiville, Tara Uí Chualáin 60pts

3. Nuiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich, Nóirín Uí Shuilleabháin, Kate O’Connor 59pts

Ross

Ross GC, Killarney - Gents Club - Results from August 14th/15th

Result:-

On August 14th / 15th we held a single stableford competition sponsored by Donie Broderick Plumbing & Heating.

The winners were:-

1. Michael J O'Sullivan (21) 43

2 Aaron McCann (19) 43

3 Ivo O'Sullivan (15) 40

4 Ryan McCarthy (12) 40

5 Dan Cronin (14) 38

Maine Valley

Results of Lady Captain Anne Myers Foley's Prize Day: 18 Hole Stableford.

Lady Captain's Prize: Betty Griffin 44 pts.

2nd: Helen O'Leary 38 pts. Gross: Eleanor McCarthy. 3rd Prize: Kathleen Coffey 38 pts

Front 9: Erina MacSweeney 21 pts. Back 9: Corinne Schnyder 22 pts

High Handicap Prize: 1. Mary Brosnan. 2. Carmel Daly.

Nearest the Pin on 17th: Christina O'Sullivan

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford: Maura Kennedy

Ladies Guest Prize: Nuala Curran. Men's Guest Prize: Chris Cole

Men's 9 Hole Stableford. 1. Brendan Murray 19 pts. 2. Mervin Clifford 19 pts

Fixture: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by M.A.D. & M.G. can be played Saturday 21st, Sunday 22nd or Tuesday 24th August.

Book into BRS.

Kenmare

Kenmare GC Results Week ending 15/8

Vice Captains (Clara and Sean) Scramble:

1st: Cian, Darragh and Tadgh O'Siochriu, 53 Nett

Mixed: Paul Sutton, Mary Ann Casey, Daniel Casey, 57 Nett

Men: John Barry, Donal Herlihy, Mike Guerin, 57 Nett

Ladies: Collette Bradshaw, Suzanne Doran, Joanne Bhramvra, 61 Nett

Mulcahy’s Friday Open

1st Thomas Crowley(27) 43Pts

2nd Jason Taylor(23) 42Pts

3rd Dennis Horgan(32) 41Pts

Autumn Gold Aug 12th

Autumn Gold, Winner 12th August Mike Hoad 17Pts

Ballyheigue

Last weekend was the Patrick Corridian Memorial competition

1st Sean Crowley (21) 38 pts

2nd Michael Lucid (9) 38 pts

3rd Brian Mc Grath (17) 37 pts

4th Ger Lucid (23) 36 pts

5th John Twomey (19) 36 pts

Next Weekend is a Single Strokeplay Competition.

Golfer of The Year top 5 - 1 Moriarty, Denis 82, 2 Young, Martin 75, 3 Condon, Declan 64, 3 Donegan, John 64, 5 Mc Grath, Brian 62

The Pierce Purcell team lost 4-1 to Killarney last Saturday.

Killarney

Results from President Marguerita Mulcahy prize to the ladies, Sunday 15th Aug, stroke MP

1st & winner of President Cup & Loughitane Cup Mary MacMonagle (40) 67

2nd Bridie Doyle (34) 68

BG Mairead Martin (+2 ) 70

3rd Kay O’Connor (14) 69

4th Eileen Whelan (29) 69

5th Eileen Galbraith (30) 70

6th Margaret Sheehan (30) 70

7th Alicia Burke (4) 70

8th Helen Howard (21) 71

9th Sinead Lynch (21) 71

Guest Ogie O’Sullivan

F9 Mege Dalton (17) 34.5

B9 Muireann O’Farrell (18) 32

Past President Mary Geaney (15) 73

Seniors Prize Nuala Meade (24) 73

Putting Prize Marie Geaney 26putts

Overseas Ann Katrin Meyer Schwickerath (35) 76

Next competition is Stableford on Killeen, kindly sponsored by Flesk Restaurant.

Results of Marguerita Mulchay's President's Prize to the Men, held on the Killeen course on the 13th, 14th & 15th of August, with 320 competitors taking part.

1st Jack Buckley 9 up (29)

2nd Mike Hayes 8 up (13)

3rd Christian Casey 5 up (13)

4th Martin Byrnes 4 up (10)

5th Maurice Lyons 4 up (10)

6th John Moynihan 4 up (21)

7th Simon Clifford 4 up (15)

8th John Kelliher 4 up (21)

9th Kevin Carroll 4 up (11)

10th Daithi Casey 4 up (18)

11th Alan Brady 4 up (18)

12th Michael Neeson 4 up (29)

Best Gross Stephen O'Neill 68 (+3)

Beaufort

Results - Beaufort Golf Club (Ladies Branch)

15th August - Lady Captains Prize - Sponsored by Lady Captain Laura Furlong/Ladies Branch

1st Ciara Lowe (19) 71 Nett

2nd Mary O'Sullivan (22) 71 Nwtt

3rd Noeleen Mackassey (27) 72 Nett

Best Gross Claire Keating (6) 89

4th Marie Ní Lonsigh (16) 73 Nett

5th Susan Darby (29) 74 Nett

Past Captain Prize: Joan O'Sullivan (26) 73 Nett

Handicap 36-54: Maura Kennedy (44) 78 Nett

Front 9: Hannah Moynihan (27) 34.5 Nett

Back 9: Stephanie Lane (32) 35 Nett

Nearest The in: Mary Garvey

Longest Drive: Grainne McShortall

Guest Prize: Padraig A O'Sullivan (21) 37 pts

Fixtures

21st/22nd - 3 T's - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by Tom Tobin

20th August - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.

Results - Beaufort Golf Club (Mens Branch)

13th August - Open Friday - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Austin Jennings (28) 37 pts

Fixtures

21st/22nd August - 3 T's - 18 Hole Stableford (White Tees) Sponsored by Tom Tobin Triphies

20th August - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.

Dooks

Rosie Lane’s Lady Captain’s Prize 15/08/2021

1st: Joan Kirby(25) 68

2nd: Cathy McKeefry(36) 69

Best Gross: Tracy Eakin(0) 77

3rd: Catriona Daly(25) 69

4th: Anne Griffin(23) 70

5th: Aisling O’ Connor(48) 71

6th: Angela Lyons(18) 71

Past Captains: Anne Mangan(31) 72

Front 9: Maeliosa Kelleher(9) 33.5

Back 9: Rena McCaul [O' Sullivan](16) 34

Nearest Pin on 8th: Delia Foley 12 foot - 1 inch

Longest Drive on 18th: Tracy Eakin

Putting Competition: Anne Lynch

9 - Hole Competition: 1st Brid O’ Farrell(24) 16

Men’s 13-hole: 1st David Gillespie(22) 29 pts

2nd Thomas Pickersgill(27) 26pts