Kerry Golf News and Results

MAINE VALLEY MEMBERS GOLF CLUB.

Ladies Results.

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Haven Pharmacy, D. O'Sullivan, Killorglin.

1. Sheila O'Çonnell (29) 39 pts.

2. Aileen Brosnan (30) 37 pts.

3. Cait O'Leary (13) 32 pts.

FIXTURES: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by the Ladies Club Saturday 19th, Sunday 20th or Tuesday 22nd October. 12 Hole Re-entry sponsored by Lady Captain Marie Gleeson starts Tuesday 15th October and will continue until further notice.

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club

18 Hole Single Stroke GOY Hampers Prize kindly sponsored by

Daly’s SuperValu played on Mahony’s Point Course

on 12th & 13th October 2024

Overall, Winner

Mary Looney (24) 69 nett

2nd Cora O Sullivan (24) 68 nett

Best Gross Tracy Eakin (+2) 70 gross

3rd Geraldine Rosney (40) 72 nett

4th Geraldine Collins (23) 72 nett

5th Helen Howard (27) 73 nett

6th Sinead Galvin (15) 73 nett

7th Nuala Meade (28) 73 nett

8th Anne Duggan (12) 73 nett

Front Nine Mary A Cronin (16) 34 nett

Back Nine Marian O Leary (30) 35 nett

13 Hole Competition Mary O’ Connor (22) 22pts

Next Fixture will be 19th & 20th October 2024 is 18 & 11 Hole Single Stableford on Killeen Course kindly sponsored by Eno Wine

Ross Golf Club

On October 13th we held the Final of the Keanes Jewellers Medal Strokeplay competition, kindly sponsored by Keanes Jewellers.

The winners were;-

1st .... Tony Fagan 65 (19)

2nd..... Anthony O'Mahony 69 (20)

3rd ......Dan Cronin 70 ( 9)

Best Gross..... Alan Flynn 80

4th.... Michael Barrett 71 (32)

On Thursday Oct 10th our Seniors held their weekly competition.

The winners were :-

1st ... Michael J Casey 20 pts (10)

2nd... Pat Mitchell 19 pts.(12)

3rd....Donal Doherty 19 pts (9)

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

7th – 13th October 2024

Mens Competitions

Men’s Singles Kindley Sponsored by Croom Precision Medical Multi Tee Sunday 13th October 2024

1st Senan Caroll (1) 41pts (Back Nine 21pts)

2nd Eamonn O Connor (12) 41pts

3rd Fionn O Tiarnaigh (16) 40pts (Back Nine 20pts

Best Gross: Peter Sheehan 37pts

Cat 1:

1st Anthony Bennet (5) 33pts

Cat 2:

1st Shane O Connor (12) 38pts (Back Nine 22pts)

Cat 3:

1st Patrick O Brien (16) 39pts (Back Nine 22pts)

Cat 4:

1st John Leen (24) 40pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 20th October 2024 Lady Captain/Men’s Captain Mixed Scramble Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 8th October 2024 Cashen Course

18 Hole Competition

1st Helen Mackessy (25) 43pts

2nd Ann O'Connor (13) 35pts

3rd Nora Quaid (15) 34pts (Bk 9 18)

9 Hole Competition

1st Marie Benn (19) 20pts

2nd Marian Flannery (17) 18pts

Ladies Voucher Competition – Sunday 13th October 2024 Cashen Course

18 Hole Competition

1st Caroline Griffin (34) 48pts

2nd Pudge O'Reilly (25) 37pts

3rd Nora Quaid (14) 35pts (B9 18)

4th Mags O'Sullivan (16) 35pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Marian Flannery (18) 21pts

2nd Tina Curtin (24) 20pts (B6 12)

Fixtures:

Saturday 19th October Ladies Masters Old Sponsored by Susan Gilmore Kettler - Old Course

Sunday 20th October 2024 Lady Captain/Men’s Captain Mixed Scramble Cashen Course

Tuesday 22nd October 2024 Ladies Competition Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition 10th October 2024 Cashen Course

1st Pat Twomey (21) 29pts

2nd Finbarr O’Keeffe (25) 28pts B5-13

3rd James Keane (24) 28pts B5-12

Gross Micheal K Barrett 24pts

4th Eamonn Fitzmaurice (18) 28pts B5-9 B3-6

5th Pat Costello (16) 28pts B5-9 B3-4

6th Ollie Kearnes (27) 26pts B5-10

7th Michael Tangney (14) 26pts B5-8 B1-1

8th Anton Casey (15) 26pts B5-8 B1-0

9th Tim O’Malley (19) 25pts B5-9

10th Fin Brodrick (20) 25pts B5-8

V. Maurice O’Connell (20) 24pts B5-8

S.V. Michael Fogarty (16) 25pts B5-7

S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (24) 19pts B5-3

Fixtures: Thursday 17th October 2024 Senior Mens Competition Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition 11th October 2024 Cashen Course

1st Patricia Barrett (17) 19pts

2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (3) 17pts

3rd Mary Whelan (21) 16pts

Fixtures: Friday 18th October 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

DOOKS

Dooks Golf Club Results – Mens Club

Ivertec Broadband Singles 12th/13th October 2024

Winner Donal O Sullivan(26) 40 Pts CB

2nd Teddy O’Connor (20) 40 Pts

3rd John J O’Connor (23) 39 Pts CB

4th Ciaran O’Halloran (24) 39 Pts

Gross Seamus Curran (7) 30 Pts Gross

O65 Patrick J Griffin (11) 35 Pts

Cat 1 John O’Shea (8) 34 Pts

Cat 2 Larry Keane (12) 37 Pts

Cat 3 Ger O’Shea (20) 37 Pts

Cat 4 Seamus Shaughnessy (31) 38 Pts

Next Weekend Ardfert Quarries 4Ball Stableford White

Ladies Club – Jack’s Coastguard Restaurant Sunday 13th October 2024

1st – Catherine Woods (35) = 40 pts

2nd – Joan Kirby (27) = 40 pts

3rd – Bridie Fitzgerald (21) = 38 pts

Cat A – Sally Gleeson (17) = 32 pts

Cat B – Ann McDonagh (21) = 36 pts

Cat C – Elke Menz (40) = 37 pts