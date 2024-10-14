Kerry Golf News and Results

MAINE VALLEY MEMBERS GOLF CLUB.
Ladies Results.
18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Haven Pharmacy, D. O'Sullivan, Killorglin.
1. Sheila O'Çonnell (29) 39 pts.
2. Aileen Brosnan (30) 37 pts.
3. Cait O'Leary (13) 32 pts.
FIXTURES: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by the Ladies Club Saturday 19th, Sunday 20th or Tuesday 22nd October. 12 Hole Re-entry sponsored by Lady Captain Marie Gleeson starts Tuesday 15th October and will continue until further notice.
Killarney Golf & Fishing Club
18 Hole Single Stroke GOY Hampers Prize kindly sponsored by
Daly’s SuperValu played on Mahony’s Point Course
on 12th & 13th October 2024
Overall, Winner
Mary Looney (24) 69 nett
2nd Cora O Sullivan (24) 68 nett
Best Gross Tracy Eakin (+2) 70 gross
3rd Geraldine Rosney (40) 72 nett
4th Geraldine Collins (23) 72 nett
5th Helen Howard (27) 73 nett
6th Sinead Galvin (15) 73 nett
7th Nuala Meade (28) 73 nett
8th Anne Duggan (12) 73 nett
Front Nine Mary A Cronin (16) 34 nett
Back Nine Marian O Leary (30) 35 nett
13 Hole Competition Mary O’ Connor (22) 22pts
Next Fixture will be 19th & 20th October 2024 is 18 & 11 Hole Single Stableford on Killeen Course kindly sponsored by Eno Wine
Ross Golf Club
On October 13th we held the Final of the Keanes Jewellers Medal Strokeplay competition, kindly sponsored by Keanes Jewellers.
The winners were;-
1st .... Tony Fagan 65 (19)
2nd..... Anthony O'Mahony 69 (20)
3rd ......Dan Cronin 70 ( 9)
Best Gross..... Alan Flynn 80
4th.... Michael Barrett 71 (32)
On Thursday Oct 10th our Seniors held their weekly competition.
The winners were :-
1st ... Michael J Casey 20 pts (10)
2nd... Pat Mitchell 19 pts.(12)
3rd....Donal Doherty 19 pts (9)
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
7th – 13th October 2024
Mens Competitions
Men’s Singles Kindley Sponsored by Croom Precision Medical Multi Tee Sunday 13th October 2024
1st Senan Caroll (1) 41pts (Back Nine 21pts)
2nd Eamonn O Connor (12) 41pts
3rd Fionn O Tiarnaigh (16) 40pts (Back Nine 20pts
Best Gross: Peter Sheehan 37pts
Cat 1:
1st Anthony Bennet (5) 33pts
Cat 2:
1st Shane O Connor (12) 38pts (Back Nine 22pts)
Cat 3:
1st Patrick O Brien (16) 39pts (Back Nine 22pts)
Cat 4:
1st John Leen (24) 40pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 20th October 2024 Lady Captain/Men’s Captain Mixed Scramble Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 8th October 2024 Cashen Course
18 Hole Competition
1st Helen Mackessy (25) 43pts
2nd Ann O'Connor (13) 35pts
3rd Nora Quaid (15) 34pts (Bk 9 18)
9 Hole Competition
1st Marie Benn (19) 20pts
2nd Marian Flannery (17) 18pts
Ladies Voucher Competition – Sunday 13th October 2024 Cashen Course
18 Hole Competition
1st Caroline Griffin (34) 48pts
2nd Pudge O'Reilly (25) 37pts
3rd Nora Quaid (14) 35pts (B9 18)
4th Mags O'Sullivan (16) 35pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Marian Flannery (18) 21pts
2nd Tina Curtin (24) 20pts (B6 12)
Fixtures:
Saturday 19th October Ladies Masters Old Sponsored by Susan Gilmore Kettler - Old Course
Sunday 20th October 2024 Lady Captain/Men’s Captain Mixed Scramble Cashen Course
Tuesday 22nd October 2024 Ladies Competition Old Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition 10th October 2024 Cashen Course
1st Pat Twomey (21) 29pts
2nd Finbarr O’Keeffe (25) 28pts B5-13
3rd James Keane (24) 28pts B5-12
Gross Micheal K Barrett 24pts
4th Eamonn Fitzmaurice (18) 28pts B5-9 B3-6
5th Pat Costello (16) 28pts B5-9 B3-4
6th Ollie Kearnes (27) 26pts B5-10
7th Michael Tangney (14) 26pts B5-8 B1-1
8th Anton Casey (15) 26pts B5-8 B1-0
9th Tim O’Malley (19) 25pts B5-9
10th Fin Brodrick (20) 25pts B5-8
V. Maurice O’Connell (20) 24pts B5-8
S.V. Michael Fogarty (16) 25pts B5-7
S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (24) 19pts B5-3
Fixtures: Thursday 17th October 2024 Senior Mens Competition Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition 11th October 2024 Cashen Course
1st Patricia Barrett (17) 19pts
2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (3) 17pts
3rd Mary Whelan (21) 16pts
Fixtures: Friday 18th October 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
DOOKS
Dooks Golf Club Results – Mens Club
Ivertec Broadband Singles 12th/13th October 2024
Winner Donal O Sullivan(26) 40 Pts CB
2nd Teddy O’Connor (20) 40 Pts
3rd John J O’Connor (23) 39 Pts CB
4th Ciaran O’Halloran (24) 39 Pts
Gross Seamus Curran (7) 30 Pts Gross
O65 Patrick J Griffin (11) 35 Pts
Cat 1 John O’Shea (8) 34 Pts
Cat 2 Larry Keane (12) 37 Pts
Cat 3 Ger O’Shea (20) 37 Pts
Cat 4 Seamus Shaughnessy (31) 38 Pts
Next Weekend Ardfert Quarries 4Ball Stableford White
Ladies Club – Jack’s Coastguard Restaurant Sunday 13th October 2024
1st – Catherine Woods (35) = 40 pts
2nd – Joan Kirby (27) = 40 pts
3rd – Bridie Fitzgerald (21) = 38 pts
Cat A – Sally Gleeson (17) = 32 pts
Cat B – Ann McDonagh (21) = 36 pts
Cat C – Elke Menz (40) = 37 pts