Kerry Golf News and Results

Maine Valley
Ladies Results.
18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Lady Member Emma Daly: 1 Kathleen Coffey (29) 47 pts. 2. Marian O’Connor (21) 37 pts. 3. Marian Dore (40) 33 pts.
FIXTURE: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Paudie & Aileen Lynch of Sicomm, Killorglin takes places this Saturday 21st, Sunday 22nd or Tuesday 24th September.
Singles Club Championship sponsored by The Castle Inn is down to the final between Angie Foley V Mary Jo Dowling. Best of Luck to both ladies for their match next week.
Ross GC
Results :-
On September 14th & 15th we held a Club Sponsored Stableford competition
1st Ryan Scott 44 (11)
2nd Lucas Cronin 41 (22)
3rd John Cuskelly 38 (14)
4th Aidan O'Connor 37 (10)
Tuesday Open Day 9 Hole Qualifying Competition:- The winners of Tuesday Open Day Competition on September 10th were:-
1st... John Cuskelly (Ross GC) 22 pts (7)
2nd...John Ivory (Ross GC) 21 pts (8) .
The final of the Killarney Medal and Trophy Centre Club Matchplay Championship took place on Sept 14th between Mike Brosnan and Jordanas Jonikaitis.
This was a great final and a tough battle with the lead changing hands throughout, however in the end Jordanas held the upper hand to win on the 18th. Well done to both and congratulations to Jordanas on his victory
Beaufort
While all the excitement of the final day of the Solheim Cup was being played out in Virginia on Sunday 15th September, Beaufort Golf Club were also building up to what was going to be a very entertaining Presidents Day. History was being made at Beaufort GC as it was the first time in the history of the 29 year old club that there would be a female president presiding over the day. Irene McCarthy took up golf in 1995 and through work commitments took up a position with the Department of Justice in Killarney and joined Beaufort Golf Club. Having worn many hats through out the years from Lady Captain to many various roles on the committee, it was richly deserved that Irene should become the first female President of the Club. Irene described being chosen as President as a great honour and privilege. She is delighted to see the men’s and ladies’ clubs both thriving at Beaufort GC. The increase in membership and the good camaraderie that is at the heart of Beaufort GC makes it even more special to be the President in 2024. Irene also commented on the vast improvement in the course and club house facilities in the recent years by the current management. The course is in fantastic condition at the moment and Tadhg Clifford and his staff deserved every bit of credit for the tremendous work they to do have the course and the greens in particular in the superb condition they are at the moment. It was tremendous to see President Irene at the golf club early on Sunday morning welcoming her golfers and having a cuppa and chat with everyone before they teed off. President Irene would like to thank all the ladies for their support not only yesterday but in the previous couple of years where President Irene has fought a tough battle in overcoming cancer. She was so grateful for all the kind messages, cards and well wishes she received. She would also like to thank the ladies who showed up for her prizegiving, even the ladies that didn’t participate in the golf.
There was a great turn out for the 18 hole stroke play competition. All the ladies enjoyed some top-quality food in the clubhouse after the golf and then enjoyed Presidents Irene’s prizegiving.
And the worthy winner, with a 3-stroke lead of her nearest competitor was the very talented Grainne McShortall. Grainne has been playing golf for only a few years now and her handicap seems to be coming down all the time and this is due to the dedication and time that Grainne dedicates to her golf.
As the sun settled in Beaufort on Sunday evening its fair to say that the ladies of Beaufort had a wonderful Presidents day.
1st Grainne McShortall (18) 68nett
2nd Joan O’ Sullivan (29) 71nett
Gross Karen Tess 86nett
3rd Susan Darby (33) 71nett
4th Lady Captain Maire Ni Loinsigh (20) 71net
Front 9 Noeleen MacKessy
Back 9 Laura Furlong
The winner of the mens presidents prize was Tone Brosnan shooting a fantastic 66nett.
1st Tone Brosnan (14) 66nett
2nd Pat Quill (20) 68nett
3rd Kieran Flynn (19) 68 nett
Dooks Golf Club – Results
Mens Club - Golden of Kells Fourball - 14th & 15th September 2024
1st Billy O’Sullivan (16) & Jack O’Sullivan (17) 49 Pts
2nd Jimmy O’Neill (17) & Stephen Jnr. O’Sullivan (19) 45 Pts C/B
3rd Larry Keane (10) & David Kirby (7) 45 Pts
Ladies Club Results
18 Holes V Par sponsored by Timmler 14th & 15th Sept 2024
points
1st – Bridget Cahillane (22) +1
2nd Joan Kirby (27) 0
3rd – Aileen Curtayne (22) 0
4th – Nuala McEnery (30 -1
5th – Rose Lane (14) -1
6th – Catherine O’Donoghue -3
Killarney
SEPTEMBER MONTHLY MEDAL - SINGLES STROKEPLAY
Played on Killeen; Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th September 2024
Kindly sponsored by Darren Gaffey - Aghadoe Physio
Winner James Arthur 66 (21)
2nd Michael Cotter 68 (16)
Best Gross Paud O’Donoghue 75 (4)
Category 1: 1st James O’Meara 68 (10), 2nd Alan Kelly 70 (8), 3rd Andrew Garnett 71 (11) bk9.
Category 2: 1st James O’Grady 70 (13), 2nd James Devane 71 (14) bk9, 3rd Pat Chawke 71 (15).
Category 3: 1st Bernard Carey 69 (17), 2nd Jerry Hickey 71 (19) bk9, 3rd Seamus O’Neill 71 (17) bk9.
Category 4: 1st Patrick O’Donoghue 69 (20), 2nd Darragh O’Rahilly 70 (21) bk6, 3rd Eddie Coleman 70 (23).
CEANN SIBEAL GOLF CLUB EXCHANGE DAY - SINGLES STABLEFORD
Played on Sunday 8th September 2024
Kindly sponsored by The Victoria, Killarney
Winner Pat Cussen (7) 34pts bk9
2nd Gerard Walsh (15) 34ptsBest Gross Paud O’Donoghue 75 (4)
Category 1: 1st Tommy Barry (6) 32pts bk9, 2nd James Lynch (7) 32pts.
Category 2: 1st Niall Huggard (11) 31pts, 2nd Kevin Leacy (8) 30pts bk9.
Category 3: 1st Ian Millis (16) 33pts, 2nd S C O’Connor (13) 31pts.
Category 4: 1st Joe McCarthy (20) 33pts, 2nd Edward Murphy (29) 31pts.
SINGLES STABLEFORD
Played on Killeen; Saturday 31st August & Sunday 1st September 2024
Kindly sponsored by Cliffords Cash & Carry
Winner Paul McMahon 42pts (21)
2nd Colm Cooper 41pts (16)
Best Gross Sean Moynihan 75 (6)
Category 1: 1st David MacIndoe Snr 39pts (8) bk9, 2nd Alan Kelly 38pts (9), 3rd Mark Bowe 37pts (7) bk9.
Category 2: 1st John King 39pts (14) bk9, 2nd Sean Walsh 39pts (15), 3rd Brian Holden 38pts (14) bk9.
Category 3: 1st Brian Clarke 40pts (16), 2nd Gerard Walsh 39pts (18), 3rd Evan Cronin 37pts (17) bk9.
Category 4: 1st Tom Daly 41pts (21), 2nd Tadhg Hickey 40pts (29), 3rd Bryan Griffin 39pts (27)