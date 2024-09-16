Kerry Golf News and Results

Maine Valley

Ladies Results.

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Lady Member Emma Daly: 1 Kathleen Coffey (29) 47 pts. 2. Marian O’Connor (21) 37 pts. 3. Marian Dore (40) 33 pts.

FIXTURE: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Paudie & Aileen Lynch of Sicomm, Killorglin takes places this Saturday 21st, Sunday 22nd or Tuesday 24th September.

Singles Club Championship sponsored by The Castle Inn is down to the final between Angie Foley V Mary Jo Dowling. Best of Luck to both ladies for their match next week.

Ross GC

Results :-

On September 14th & 15th we held a Club Sponsored Stableford competition

1st Ryan Scott 44 (11)

2nd Lucas Cronin 41 (22)

3rd John Cuskelly 38 (14)

4th Aidan O'Connor 37 (10)

Tuesday Open Day 9 Hole Qualifying Competition :- The winners of Tuesday Open Day Competition on September 10th were:-

1st... John Cuskelly (Ross GC) 22 pts (7)

2nd...John Ivory (Ross GC) 21 pts (8) .

The final of the Killarney Medal and Trophy Centre Club Matchplay Championship took place on Sept 14th between Mike Brosnan and Jordanas Jonikaitis.

This was a great final and a tough battle with the lead changing hands throughout, however in the end Jordanas held the upper hand to win on the 18th. Well done to both and congratulations to Jordanas on his victory

Beaufort

While all the excitement of the final day of the Solheim Cup was being played out in Virginia on Sunday 15th September, Beaufort Golf Club were also building up to what was going to be a very entertaining Presidents Day. History was being made at Beaufort GC as it was the first time in the history of the 29 year old club that there would be a female president presiding over the day. Irene McCarthy took up golf in 1995 and through work commitments took up a position with the Department of Justice in Killarney and joined Beaufort Golf Club. Having worn many hats through out the years from Lady Captain to many various roles on the committee, it was richly deserved that Irene should become the first female President of the Club. Irene described being chosen as President as a great honour and privilege. She is delighted to see the men’s and ladies’ clubs both thriving at Beaufort GC. The increase in membership and the good camaraderie that is at the heart of Beaufort GC makes it even more special to be the President in 2024. Irene also commented on the vast improvement in the course and club house facilities in the recent years by the current management. The course is in fantastic condition at the moment and Tadhg Clifford and his staff deserved every bit of credit for the tremendous work they to do have the course and the greens in particular in the superb condition they are at the moment. It was tremendous to see President Irene at the golf club early on Sunday morning welcoming her golfers and having a cuppa and chat with everyone before they teed off. President Irene would like to thank all the ladies for their support not only yesterday but in the previous couple of years where President Irene has fought a tough battle in overcoming cancer. She was so grateful for all the kind messages, cards and well wishes she received. She would also like to thank the ladies who showed up for her prizegiving, even the ladies that didn’t participate in the golf.

There was a great turn out for the 18 hole stroke play competition. All the ladies enjoyed some top-quality food in the clubhouse after the golf and then enjoyed Presidents Irene’s prizegiving.

And the worthy winner, with a 3-stroke lead of her nearest competitor was the very talented Grainne McShortall. Grainne has been playing golf for only a few years now and her handicap seems to be coming down all the time and this is due to the dedication and time that Grainne dedicates to her golf.

As the sun settled in Beaufort on Sunday evening its fair to say that the ladies of Beaufort had a wonderful Presidents day.

1st Grainne McShortall (18) 68nett

2nd Joan O’ Sullivan (29) 71nett

Gross Karen Tess 86nett

3rd Susan Darby (33) 71nett

4th Lady Captain Maire Ni Loinsigh (20) 71net

Front 9 Noeleen MacKessy

Back 9 Laura Furlong

The winner of the mens presidents prize was Tone Brosnan shooting a fantastic 66nett.

1st Tone Brosnan (14) 66nett

2nd Pat Quill (20) 68nett

3rd Kieran Flynn (19) 68 nett

Dooks Golf Club – Results

Mens Club - Golden of Kells Fourball - 14th & 15th September 2024

1st Billy O’Sullivan (16) & Jack O’Sullivan (17) 49 Pts

2nd Jimmy O’Neill (17) & Stephen Jnr. O’Sullivan (19) 45 Pts C/B

3rd Larry Keane (10) & David Kirby (7) 45 Pts

Ladies Club Results

18 Holes V Par sponsored by Timmler 14th & 15th Sept 2024

points

1st – Bridget Cahillane (22) +1

2nd Joan Kirby (27) 0

3rd – Aileen Curtayne (22) 0

4th – Nuala McEnery (30 -1

5th – Rose Lane (14) -1

6th – Catherine O’Donoghue -3

Killarney

SEPTEMBER MONTHLY MEDAL - SINGLES STROKEPLAY

Played on Killeen; Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th September 2024

Kindly sponsored by Darren Gaffey - Aghadoe Physio

Winner James Arthur 66 (21)

2nd Michael Cotter 68 (16)

Best Gross Paud O’Donoghue 75 (4)

Category 1: 1st James O’Meara 68 (10), 2nd Alan Kelly 70 (8), 3rd Andrew Garnett 71 (11) bk9.

Category 2: 1st James O’Grady 70 (13), 2nd James Devane 71 (14) bk9, 3rd Pat Chawke 71 (15).

Category 3: 1st Bernard Carey 69 (17), 2nd Jerry Hickey 71 (19) bk9, 3rd Seamus O’Neill 71 (17) bk9.

Category 4: 1st Patrick O’Donoghue 69 (20), 2nd Darragh O’Rahilly 70 (21) bk6, 3rd Eddie Coleman 70 (23).

CEANN SIBEAL GOLF CLUB EXCHANGE DAY - SINGLES STABLEFORD

Played on Sunday 8th September 2024

Kindly sponsored by The Victoria, Killarney

Winner Pat Cussen (7) 34pts bk9

2nd Gerard Walsh (15) 34ptsBest Gross Paud O’Donoghue 75 (4)

Category 1: 1st Tommy Barry (6) 32pts bk9, 2nd James Lynch (7) 32pts.

Category 2: 1st Niall Huggard (11) 31pts, 2nd Kevin Leacy (8) 30pts bk9.

Category 3: 1st Ian Millis (16) 33pts, 2nd S C O’Connor (13) 31pts.

Category 4: 1st Joe McCarthy (20) 33pts, 2nd Edward Murphy (29) 31pts.

SINGLES STABLEFORD

Played on Killeen; Saturday 31st August & Sunday 1st September 2024