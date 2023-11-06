Kerry golf news and results

CASTLEGREGORY

Men's Club:

Firstly a big thank you to those who tagged out for today's friendly Texas Scramble. It's great to have our course in play even though we have experienced unprecedented rainfall over the last 5 weeks. A special mention must go to our Course Committee and Staff for having our links in great condition.



Results;

Winners.

Alan Fitzgerald

Aidan Lee

William O'Connor 58.7 nett.



Fixtures;

This coming Sunday,12th November, our final competition of this season that will be overseen by our incoming Captain, Mr.Tony Sills, will be our Master Classic for our top 18 golfers in the order of merit. Format will be Singles Stableford from the Whites with a "Shotgun Start" at 9.00am. The following are our top 18 golfers who will contest for this coveted prize and all others are welcome to play in another Singles Stableford competition on the day. We will then hold our Prize Presentations Ceremony immediately after play on Sunday.



Order of Merit Master Classic Qualifiers;

1. Stephen O'Leary. 10.Sean Spillane

2. James Clifford. 11.Stephen Hennessy

3. Tom Galvin. 12.Martin Rice

4. Eddie Hanafin. 13.John Flynn

5. Jim Madden. 14.Frank Herlihy

6. Aidan Smith. 15.Philip Aherne

7. John Slattery. 16.Pat Mulcahy

8. Pa Leahy. 17.Tom Moriarty

9. Tony Conroy. 18.Mossie Hogan



Draw for partners and starting tee will be made as soon as all players confirm their availability by signing in on BRS. Those wishing to also play in a members Singles must enter the BRS also.

☆Reminder that our Men's Club AGM will take place this Friday 10th November at 8.00pm in our Clubhouse. All members are invited to attend.

KILLARNEY

Results of 13 Hole Team of 4 Champagne Scramble: 5/11/23

Overall Winner: Eimear O’Sullivan

Ellen Barry

Eileen Whelan

Kate Anu Culloty 83 points

Overall Runner-Up:

Mary Lyons

Claire Horgan

Anne Duggan

Elaine O’Sullivan 78 Points

DOOKS:

Mens Club

One Day Singles Sweep - 4th November 2023

Winner David Kirby (10) 43 pts

2nd William Daly (24) 39 Pts C/B

3rd Val Broderick (14) 39 Pts C/B

Best Gross Martin Daly (6) 38 Pts

Over 65’s Michael J. O. Sullivan (13) 34Pts

Ladies Club – Results 5th November 2023

Ladies – Midland Tyres Christmas Hamper

1st Catriona Daly(24) 34 pts

2nd Anne Griffin(21) 34 pts C/B

3rd Brigin Quinlan(36) 33 pts



CAT A: Tracy Eakin(0) 32 pts

CAT B: Aileen Curtayne (22) 31 pts

CAT C: Renee Clifford (36) 33 pts

The Eclectic Sponsored by Sheelagh Yeates – Mary O’Callaghan

The Birdie Tree Sponsored by WD O’Grady – Joint Winner: Susan Lynch & Angela Lyons

Mens Better Ball (05/11/2023)

1st - Sean Finn/Paudie Kelleher - 45

2nd - Patrick O'Sullivan/Michael O'Connor - 44

3rd - Paul O'Connor/Jerry O'Sullivan – 42

Ladies

Christmas Mini Hamper Results 4/5th November. Kindly sponsored by Super Valu.

1st: Kathy Kelleher (25) 30pts ocb

2nd: Noreen Crowley (15) 30pts

3rd: Noelle Browne (36) 29pts ocb

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions:

14 Hole Men's Turkey Singles (5 Clubs) - Cashen Course Sunday November 5th 2023

1st Kieran Lynch (10) 29 pts (B9 17)

2nd Gary Scanlon (4) 29 pts (B9 16)

3rd Brian Mulvihill (22) 28 pts

4th Chris O'Donoghue (9) 27 pts

Fixtures: Sunday 12th November 14 Hole Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday 31st October, 2023 9 Holes Team of Four

1st Jeanelle Griffin (13), Anne Marie Healy (9), Mary Hickey Keane (14) & Margaret M McAuliffe (12) 47pts (Bk6 32pts)

2nd Deirdre Dillane (7), Elaine Molyneaux (8), Geraldine Gallagher (14) & Irene O'Connor (14) 47pts (Bk6 31pts)

9 Hole Singles

1st Carol Lenihan (21) 22pts

14 Holes Singles Voucher Competition

Saturday 4th November 2023

1st Anne Marie Healy (21) 32 pts

2nd Bernie Moloney (26) 28 pts ( Back 7- 17 pts)

3rd Geraldine Gallagher (32) 28 pts ( Back 7- 15 pts)

4th Patricia Gleeson (25) 28 pts ( Back 7-12pts)

Fixtures: Saturday 11th November Ladies - voucher Singles Stableford - Cashen course

Ladies - Voucher Singles Re entry Stableford - Cashen course

Senior Men Competitions

Fixtures: Thursday 9th November Senior competition

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Mná Sinsir Results

3rd November 2023

3 Ball Scramble 8 holes – Cashen Course

1st Anne Marie Healy PH 1 29nett

Teresa Cronin PH 1

Toni Quilter PH 1

2nd Aideen O Leary Ph 3 30 nett

Patricia Boyle Ph 2

Norma Mullane Ph 2

Fixtures: Friday 10th November Mna Sinsir Singles Stableford 8 holes- Cashen course