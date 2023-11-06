Kerry golf news and results

CASTLEGREGORY
Men's Club:Firstly a big thank you to those who tagged out for today's friendly Texas Scramble. It's great to have our course in play even though we have experienced unprecedented rainfall over the last 5 weeks. A special mention must go to our Course Committee and Staff for having our links in great condition. Results; Winners. Alan Fitzgerald Aidan Lee William O'Connor 58.7 nett. Fixtures; This coming Sunday,12th November, our final competition of this season that will be overseen by our incoming Captain, Mr.Tony Sills, will be our Master Classic for our top 18 golfers in the order of merit. Format will be Singles Stableford from the Whites with a "Shotgun Start" at 9.00am. The following are our top 18 golfers who will contest for this coveted prize and all others are welcome to play in another Singles Stableford competition on the day. We will then hold our Prize Presentations Ceremony immediately after play on Sunday.
Order of Merit Master Classic Qualifiers; 1. Stephen O'Leary. 10.Sean Spillane 2. James Clifford. 11.Stephen Hennessy 3. Tom Galvin. 12.Martin Rice 4. Eddie Hanafin. 13.John Flynn 5. Jim Madden. 14.Frank Herlihy 6. Aidan Smith. 15.Philip Aherne 7. John Slattery. 16.Pat Mulcahy 8. Pa Leahy. 17.Tom Moriarty 9. Tony Conroy. 18.Mossie Hogan Draw for partners and starting tee will be made as soon as all players confirm their availability by signing in on BRS. Those wishing to also play in a members Singles must enter the BRS also. ☆Reminder that our Men's Club AGM will take place this Friday 10th November at 8.00pm in our Clubhouse. All members are invited to attend.
KILLARNEY
Results of 13 Hole Team of 4 Champagne Scramble: 5/11/23
Overall Winner: Eimear O’Sullivan
Ellen Barry
Eileen Whelan
Kate Anu Culloty 83 points
Overall Runner-Up:
Mary Lyons
Claire Horgan
Anne Duggan
Elaine O’Sullivan 78 Points
DOOKS:
Mens Club
One Day Singles Sweep - 4th November 2023
Winner David Kirby (10) 43 pts
2nd William Daly (24) 39 Pts C/B
3rd Val Broderick (14) 39 Pts C/B
Best Gross Martin Daly (6) 38 Pts
Over 65’s Michael J. O. Sullivan (13) 34Pts
Ladies Club – Results 5th November 2023
Ladies – Midland Tyres Christmas Hamper
1st Catriona Daly(24) 34 pts2nd Anne Griffin(21) 34 pts C/B 3rd Brigin Quinlan(36) 33 pts
CAT A: Tracy Eakin(0) 32 pts CAT B: Aileen Curtayne (22) 31 pts CAT C: Renee Clifford (36) 33 pts
The Eclectic Sponsored by Sheelagh Yeates – Mary O’Callaghan
The Birdie Tree Sponsored by WD O’Grady – Joint Winner: Susan Lynch & Angela Lyons
Mens Better Ball (05/11/2023)
1st - Sean Finn/Paudie Kelleher - 45
2nd - Patrick O'Sullivan/Michael O'Connor - 44
3rd - Paul O'Connor/Jerry O'Sullivan – 42
Ladies
Christmas Mini Hamper Results 4/5th November. Kindly sponsored by Super Valu.
1st: Kathy Kelleher (25) 30pts ocb
2nd: Noreen Crowley (15) 30pts
3rd: Noelle Browne (36) 29pts ocb
BALLYBUNION
Men’s Competitions:
14 Hole Men's Turkey Singles (5 Clubs) - Cashen Course Sunday November 5th 2023
1st Kieran Lynch (10) 29 pts (B9 17)
2nd Gary Scanlon (4) 29 pts (B9 16)
3rd Brian Mulvihill (22) 28 pts
4th Chris O'Donoghue (9) 27 pts
Fixtures: Sunday 12th November 14 Hole Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday 31st October, 2023 9 Holes Team of Four
1st Jeanelle Griffin (13), Anne Marie Healy (9), Mary Hickey Keane (14) & Margaret M McAuliffe (12) 47pts (Bk6 32pts)
2nd Deirdre Dillane (7), Elaine Molyneaux (8), Geraldine Gallagher (14) & Irene O'Connor (14) 47pts (Bk6 31pts)
9 Hole Singles
1st Carol Lenihan (21) 22pts
14 Holes Singles Voucher Competition
Saturday 4th November 2023
1st Anne Marie Healy (21) 32 pts
2nd Bernie Moloney (26) 28 pts ( Back 7- 17 pts)
3rd Geraldine Gallagher (32) 28 pts ( Back 7- 15 pts)
4th Patricia Gleeson (25) 28 pts ( Back 7-12pts)
Fixtures: Saturday 11th November Ladies - voucher Singles Stableford - Cashen course
Ladies - Voucher Singles Re entry Stableford - Cashen course
Senior Men Competitions
Fixtures: Thursday 9th November Senior competition
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Mná Sinsir Results
3rd November 2023
3 Ball Scramble 8 holes – Cashen Course
1st Anne Marie Healy PH 1 29nett
Teresa Cronin PH 1
Toni Quilter PH 1
2nd Aideen O Leary Ph 3 30 nett
Patricia Boyle Ph 2
Norma Mullane Ph 2
Fixtures: Friday 10th November Mna Sinsir Singles Stableford 8 holes- Cashen course