Kerry Golf news and results

KILLARNEY
Ladies Results
14/15th October 2023
Killeen 18 holes stableford sponsored by Pat O Neill Competition Result:
1 Anne Moynihan 38 pts (03)
2 Amy Arthur 37 pts (05)
B/G Mairead Martin 37 pts
3 Elizabeth O'Farrell 35 pts (16) Last Nine Holes
4 Fidelma O'Connor 35 pts (12)
5 Susan Tong 34 pts (15) Last Nine Holes
Fixtures: 21/22 October 18 h V Par, Mahony’s Point sponsored by BWell
ROSS
On Oct 14th & 15th we held the Sahara Cup Stableford Competition, kindly sponsored by Padraig Bruton.
The winners were:
1st: Cormac O Donoghue 41 (13)
2nd: Kieran Murphy 40 (30)
3rd: Michael O Connor 39 (8)
4th: Jonathan Casey 38 (8)
5th: John Prendergast 38 (19)