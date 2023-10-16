Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf news and results

Oct 16, 2023 10:54 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Golf news and results
KILLARNEY

Ladies Results

14/15th October 2023

Killeen 18 holes stableford sponsored by Pat O Neill Competition Result:

1 Anne Moynihan 38 pts (03)

2 Amy Arthur 37 pts (05)

B/G Mairead Martin 37 pts

3 Elizabeth O'Farrell 35 pts (16) Last Nine Holes

4 Fidelma O'Connor 35 pts (12)

5 Susan Tong 34 pts (15) Last Nine Holes

 

Fixtures: 21/22 October 18 h V Par, Mahony’s Point sponsored by BWell

ROSS
On Oct 14th & 15th we held the Sahara Cup Stableford Competition, kindly sponsored by Padraig Bruton.

The winners were:

1st: Cormac O Donoghue 41 (13)

2nd: Kieran Murphy 40 (30)

3rd: Michael O Connor 39 (8)

4th: Jonathan Casey 38 (8)

5th: John Prendergast 38 (19)

