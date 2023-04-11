Kerry Golf News and Results

Beaufort
RESULTS - BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB LADIES BRANCH
March 13 Hole Re-Entry (Best 3 Scores to Count)
1st Stephanie Lane 74 pts
2nd Grainne McShortall 72 pts
3rd Maege Quirke 71 pts
8th/9th April - Easter Hampers sponsored by Beaufort Golf Course
Overall Winner: Marie Halloran (48) 38 pts
Division 1 Winner: Claire Keating (7) 29 pts
Division 2 Winner: Coral Kiely (32) 31 pts
Fixtures
16th April - Exchange Day with Ceann Sibeal - Stableford sponsored by Anonymous Sponsor
RESULTS - BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB - MENS BRANCH
7th April - Club Fundraiser - 4 Ball Betterball - Sponsored by Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa
1st Pat Tangney & Christy O'Connor - 49 pts
2nd James Lynch & Eanna O'Connor - 46 pts
3rd Pat Sheedy & JJ Courtney - 45 pts
8th/9th April - Easter Hampers - Sponsored by Supervalu, Castleisland
1st Alexander Verget (9) 42 pts
2nd Mark O'Connor (15) 38 pts
3rd Tone Brosnan (8) 36 pts
Fixtures
16th April - Exchange Day with Ceann Sibeal - Stableford (yellow or white tees) - sponsored by Permanent TSB, Killarney & Tralee
Killarney
Killarney Golf & Fishing Club
Ladies Killeen Singles Stableford Killarney Park Hotel
Competition Result
result of the Competition played on Saturday 8 April 2023 and Sunday 9 April 2023 at Killarney (Killarney-Killeen).
Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Countback
1 Breda Duggan 42 pts (28) Overall Winner
2 Anita O'Sullivan 36 pts (41) Overall Runner-Up
BG Corrina Griffin 28 pts (04)
3 Mary O'Doherty 34 pts (16) Overall 3rd Last Six Hole
Next weekend’s competition is sponsored by McElligotts EZ Living Furniture Castleisland & Killarney
On Mahony’s Point V Par
====
Catlegregory
Senior Results;
1 Philip Ahern 19pts (on countback)
2 John Courtney 19pts
LADIES RESULTS;
Tuesday 4th April - Senior Ladies 9H Winner Mary Moriarty 18pts
Friday 7th/Saturday 8th/Sunday 9th April - 18H Stableford sponsored by Marilyn Spillane
1st Alana Rowan (13) 36pts (on countback)
2nd Marion Bourke (29) 36pts (on countback)
3rd Heather Stevenson (24) 36pts
FIXTURES;
Tuesday, 11th April - Senior Ladies 9H
Friday 14th/Saturday15th/Sunday 16th April - 18H Stableford - Sponsored by Kathleen Hennessy
Weekly GIG Ladies 5 Hole competition (Monday to Sunday)
MASTERSCOREBOARD;
Results are updated every Sunday evening for the weekly competitions, Birdie Tree and GOTY points.
♦️EASTER CLASSIC♦️
There are still slots available on BRS for the Easter Classic tomorrow Bank Holiday Monday, Team of 3 with 2 to score on each hole. Open to members and visitors.
MEN'S RESULTS;
Our second "Golfer of the Year" counting competition was held this weekend and with both days relatively similar weather wise it was always going to be tight at the top. Only 4 points separated the top 10 golfers and our GOY points table will be posted during the week. When the scoring was done it was our adopted "Dub" Stephen O'Leary who took the honours with a very creditable 37 points. All the good Winter golf is paying off for Stephen. Well done.
1st. Stephen O'Leary (15) 37
2nd. Colm McLoughlin (15) 35
3rd. Tommy Cosgrove (19) 35
FIXTURES;
Next weekend we will hold a "V Par" competition over Saturday (afternoon) and Sunday. This will be another counting competition and valuable GOY points will be up for grabs.
Golf Ireland and Kerry Federation Competitions;
To date we have had a good response with entries into the various club teams and there's still time to get your name down to represent your club this year. Team sheets are posted in the clubhouse hallway and trials for each competition will be held over the coming weeks.
Ross
On April 8th & 9th we held the fourth round of the MD O'Shea Spring League. This was a stableford competition kindly sponsored by
Damian O'Callaghan / OC Productions.
The winners were :-
1st ..., .Brian O Leary 39 pts
2nd .. John Prendergast 38 pts
Division 1.
1st ... Peter Wickham.
2nd .. Mike Brosnan.
Division 2.
1st ... Johnny Brosnan.
2nd .. Brian O'Connor.
Division 3.
1st ... Denis Desmond.
2nd .. Maurice Coffey..
Ross Seniors :-
On Thursday April 6th the seniors competition winners were:-
1st ... Michael J Casey.
2nd ...Tadhg McCarthy .
3rd.... John Ivory.
On Easter Monday we held a Mixed Scramble with a very large turnout and with some very competitive scores being brought in .
The winners were :-
1st ...Donie Broderick , Susan Good, Michael Barrett, Brian O'Connor.
2nd.. John Cuskelly, Maureen Crowley, Gary O'Shea, Patrick Crowley.
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
10th April 2023
Men’s Competition:
Men’s Medal I Competition Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn (Scratch Cup Qualifier) – Old Course – Friday 7th April 2023
1st Enda Quaide (15) 71 Nett
2nd Graham Spring (4) 72 Nett
3rd Paul Roche (10) 73 Nett (B9 41)
Best Gross: Conor Kilroy 78
Cat 1 Pat Harnett ((5) (+6 to 5 ) 77 Nett
Cat 2 Rob Cussen (12) (6 to 12) 73 Nett
Cat 3 Aidan Buckley (18) (13 to 18) 75 Nett
Cat 4 Jody Fitzmaurice (20) (19 +) 75 Nett
Easter Sunday Pat Lynch Memorial Men’s Singles Sponsored by The Lynch Family – Old Course – Sunday 9th April 2023
1st Padraig Fitzmaurice (22) 39 pts
2nd Pat Lucid (22 39 pts (B9 19 B6 15)
3rd Gerard Enright (18) 38 pts
Best Gross: Senan Carroll 33 pts
Cat. 1 (+6 to 5)
1st Ewan McHale (5) 33 pts (B9 15)
2nd Brian Lenihan (3) 33 pts
Cat. 2 (6 to 12)
1st Jack Enright (7) 37 pts
2nd Cian Moran (10) 36 pts
3rd Liam Carmody (7) 34 pts (B9 19)
Cat. 3 (13 to 18)
1st Tadhg Moran (15) 37 pts
2nd Mark Sheehan (14) 36 pts (B9 18)
3rd Jerry Kiely (17) 36 pts
Cat. 4 (19 +)
1st Patrick Costello (28) 36 pts (B9 21)
2nd Thomas Toomey (19) 36 pts
3rd Joe J O'Connor (26) 34 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 16th April 2023 – Men’s Dooks Exchange Day
Ladies Competition:
Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course – Tuesday 4th April 2023
1st Elaine Molyneaux H cap 21 42 pts
2nd Mary O’Grady H cap 39 39 pts
3rd Eileen Daly H cap 44 38 pts
4th Mags O’Sullivan H cap 17 37 pts (Bk 9 19)
Ladies Open Day (Team of 4) Sponsored by Dermot O’Neill Academay – Old Course Monday 10th April 2023
1st Jean Liston (30), Maria Shanahan (28), Patricia Gleeson (20) & Mary O'Donoghue (14) 75pts
2nd Ber O' Shea (9), Bernie McGrath (14), Geraldine Galvin (12) & Eileen Healy (11) 68pts
3rd Dolores Hayes (36), Aileen Hayes (20), Fiona Graham (17) & Mary Byrne (16) 66pts
4th Olivia Barrett (14), Anne Marie Healy (20), Aileen Tierney (14) & Geraldine Tarrant (21) 65pts (Bk9 31)
Fixtures:
Sunday 16th April 2023 – Ladies Singles Stableford Competition Sponsored by Christy Walsh The Well Listowel – Cashen Course
Tuesday 18th April 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 6th April 2023 – Cashen Course
1st . Pat J Ryan (18) 37-3 34pts. B5-13.
2nd. P.J.Houlihan (17) 30+4 34pts. B5-12.
3rd. Michael P.Donegan (17) 28+6 34pts. B5-8.
Gross. Frank Dore 22pts.
4th. Michael Barrett (16) 30+3 33pts. B5-12.
5th. Noel Lynch (24) 32+1 33pts. B5-9.
6th . Dominic Moriarty (27) 30+1 31pts.
7th. Michael Jones (21) 35-5 30pts. B5-14.
8th. Patrick Byrns (34) 32-2 30pts. B5-9. B3-6.
9th. Michael Tangney (18) 29+1 30pts. B5-9. B3-5
10th. Timothy Houlihan (18) 31-2 29pts. B5-13.
V. John Maguire (22) 27pts. B5-9.
S.V. Tim O’Malley (16) 30-1 29pts. B5-11.
S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (22) 24+3 27pts. B5-10.
Fixtures:
Thursday 13th April 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 7th April 2023 – Cashen Course
1. Patricia Boyle (HI 29.8, CH 18, PH 17) 25 Points
2. Mary B O’Sullivan (HI 47.2, CH 28, PH 27) 24 Points
Fixtures:
Friday 14th April 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course
Tralee
Mens RESULTS
Sunday 09th April Bailey's Solicitors Spring Medal (White tees)
1 James O'Halloran 77 - 09 = 68
2 Michael Halloran 85 - 14 = 71
3 Michael Stack 89 - 17 = 72
4 Padraig Daughton 75 - 02 = 73
5 Kevin McCarthy 90 - 16 = 74
Green Stableford Competition
1 Jack McCarthy 42 pts (14)
2 Conor Heavey 42 pts (18)
Monday 10th April 2023 Am Am - Sponsor Aherns Garage
1. Donal O Connell, Donal Brosnan, Paul Murphy, Tomas Kelliher 84 pts
2. Ger Power, Michael G Sheehy, Jayne Power, Grainne Sheehy 81 pts
3. Richard Rafferty, Laura Rafferty, Anne Rafferty, Karen Rafferty 75 pts
Senior Men Results
Results of 12 hole competition played on April 5th.
1st Ger Power (12) 28 pts
2nd John F.F Fitzgerald (22) 27 pts
3rd John W Murphy (14) 26 pts last 9 holes
4th Paddy Stack (14) 26pts
5th Billy Naughton (21) 25pts
Over 80+ Red tees
1st Padraig Corcoran (29) 20pts
Ladies RESULTS
Results:
Wednesday 5th April: Ladies Club Singles:
1st: Gorretti O’Connor (23) 35 pts
2nd: Vera Tierney-Crowley (15) 34 pts
3rd: Maura Shanahan (19) 33 pts
Sunday 9th April: Sponsored by An Riocht Marble & Granite:
Ladies Stroke Play 18 Holes Competition:
1st: Ella Moynihan 83-09 = 74 nett
2nd: Lucy Grattan 83-08 = 75 nett
Sunday 9th April: Sponsored by An Riocht Marble & Granite:
Ladies Stableford 18 Holes Competition:
1st: Sophie Moynihan (21) 34 pts Countback
2nd: Louise Stuart (39) 34 pts
Senior Ladies Results
Results of Senior Ladies Golf – 9 Hole Champagne Scramble
Mon 3rd April 2023
Results:
1st - Michelle Moore, Mary Quillinan, & Kitty Nolan – 41pts
2nd – Anne Moran, Paula Mangan, & Antoinette Sayers – 38pts
Junior Results
Wednesday 5th April
1st Gary O’ Riordan 42pts (10)
2nd Daniel Gazi 39pts (24)
3rd Luke Donnellan 38pts (24)
Best Girls Score Emma Vinarick 35pts
Academy Results
Winners Orange: Caitlin Savage 25
Purple Ava O’ Sullivan 28
Black : Robeard Woods 26
Longest Drive Padraig Hanly
Junior Results for Saturday 8th April
18 Hole Competition
1st Daniel Gazi (20) 38pts
2nd Sophie Moynihan (21) 34 pts
9 Hole competition
1st Ava O’ Sullivan (20) 20pts
Scramble on Academy Course
1st Sean Collins and Jamie Parker 19 shots
Runners up Robeard Woods / Eli O’ Shea 20 shots and Ruben Rivas McHugh / Michael Dowling 20 shots
Closest to the flag Masters Challenge - Fiadh O’ Sullivan
Kenmare
Ladies:
18 Hole competition 8th & 9th April.
1st Maria O'Connor (30) 32pts ocb.
2nd Clara Brosnan (16) 32pts ocb
Mens:
Rockcrest House EasterHamper
1st - John Barry (15) - 43
2nd - Sean Daly (Killarney) (19) - 42
3rd - Paul Brown (21) - 42 OCB
Best Gross Robin Clifford (4) 35 Gross Points
Thursday Autumn Gold 7/4/23 winner J.J. Sheehy 20pts.
Ballyheigue
This weekend was the third round of the Spring League.
1st Team F 309
2nd Team J 299
3rd Team E 298
4th Team N 297
5th Team G 294
6th Team I 291
7th Team M 290
8th Team D 286
9th Team L 280
Team P 280
11th Team C 272
12th Team K 268
13th Team A 267
14th Team B 259
15th Team O 253
16th Team H 237
Full teams scores can be found @ https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/SpringLeague2023.php
Best Score Division 1 James O'Sullivan (16) 36pts
Bets Score Division 2 John O'Donovan (27) 38pts
The fourth round of the Spring League will take place next weekend. The top 4 teams after next Sunday will qualify for the final on Sunday April 23rd.