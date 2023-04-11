Kerry Golf News and Results

Beaufort

RESULTS - BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB LADIES BRANCH

March 13 Hole Re-Entry (Best 3 Scores to Count)

1st Stephanie Lane 74 pts

2nd Grainne McShortall 72 pts

3rd Maege Quirke 71 pts

Advertisement

8th/9th April - Easter Hampers sponsored by Beaufort Golf Course

Overall Winner: Marie Halloran (48) 38 pts

Division 1 Winner: Claire Keating (7) 29 pts

Division 2 Winner: Coral Kiely (32) 31 pts

Fixtures

16th April - Exchange Day with Ceann Sibeal - Stableford sponsored by Anonymous Sponsor

Advertisement

RESULTS - BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB - MENS BRANCH

7th April - Club Fundraiser - 4 Ball Betterball - Sponsored by Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa

1st Pat Tangney & Christy O'Connor - 49 pts

2nd James Lynch & Eanna O'Connor - 46 pts

3rd Pat Sheedy & JJ Courtney - 45 pts

8th/9th April - Easter Hampers - Sponsored by Supervalu, Castleisland

1st Alexander Verget (9) 42 pts

2nd Mark O'Connor (15) 38 pts

3rd Tone Brosnan (8) 36 pts

Advertisement

Fixtures

16th April - Exchange Day with Ceann Sibeal - Stableford (yellow or white tees) - sponsored by Permanent TSB, Killarney & Tralee

Killarney

Advertisement

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club

Ladies Killeen Singles Stableford Killarney Park Hotel

Competition Result

result of the Competition played on Saturday 8 April 2023 and Sunday 9 April 2023 at Killarney (Killarney-Killeen).

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Countback

1 Breda Duggan 42 pts (28) Overall Winner

2 Anita O'Sullivan 36 pts (41) Overall Runner-Up

BG Corrina Griffin 28 pts (04)

3 Mary O'Doherty 34 pts (16) Overall 3rd Last Six Hole

Advertisement

Next weekend’s competition is sponsored by McElligotts EZ Living Furniture Castleisland & Killarney

On Mahony’s Point V Par

====

Catlegregory

Senior Results;

1 Philip Ahern 19pts (on countback)

2 John Courtney 19pts

LADIES RESULTS;

Tuesday 4th April - Senior Ladies 9H Winner Mary Moriarty 18pts

Friday 7th/Saturday 8th/Sunday 9th April - 18H Stableford sponsored by Marilyn Spillane

1st Alana Rowan (13) 36pts (on countback)

2nd Marion Bourke (29) 36pts (on countback)

3rd Heather Stevenson (24) 36pts

FIXTURES;

Tuesday, 11th April - Senior Ladies 9H

Friday 14th/Saturday15th/Sunday 16th April - 18H Stableford - Sponsored by Kathleen Hennessy

Weekly GIG Ladies 5 Hole competition (Monday to Sunday)

MASTERSCOREBOARD;

Results are updated every Sunday evening for the weekly competitions, Birdie Tree and GOTY points.

♦️EASTER CLASSIC♦️

There are still slots available on BRS for the Easter Classic tomorrow Bank Holiday Monday, Team of 3 with 2 to score on each hole. Open to members and visitors.

MEN'S RESULTS;

Our second "Golfer of the Year" counting competition was held this weekend and with both days relatively similar weather wise it was always going to be tight at the top. Only 4 points separated the top 10 golfers and our GOY points table will be posted during the week. When the scoring was done it was our adopted "Dub" Stephen O'Leary who took the honours with a very creditable 37 points. All the good Winter golf is paying off for Stephen. Well done.

1st. Stephen O'Leary (15) 37

2nd. Colm McLoughlin (15) 35

3rd. Tommy Cosgrove (19) 35

FIXTURES;

Next weekend we will hold a "V Par" competition over Saturday (afternoon) and Sunday. This will be another counting competition and valuable GOY points will be up for grabs.

Golf Ireland and Kerry Federation Competitions;

To date we have had a good response with entries into the various club teams and there's still time to get your name down to represent your club this year. Team sheets are posted in the clubhouse hallway and trials for each competition will be held over the coming weeks.

Ross

On April 8th & 9th we held the fourth round of the MD O'Shea Spring League. This was a stableford competition kindly sponsored by

Damian O'Callaghan / OC Productions.

The winners were :-

1st ..., .Brian O Leary 39 pts

2nd .. John Prendergast 38 pts

Division 1.

1st ... Peter Wickham.

2nd .. Mike Brosnan.

Division 2.

1st ... Johnny Brosnan.

2nd .. Brian O'Connor.

Division 3.

1st ... Denis Desmond.

2nd .. Maurice Coffey..

Ross Seniors :-

On Thursday April 6th the seniors competition winners were:-

1st ... Michael J Casey.

2nd ...Tadhg McCarthy .

3rd.... John Ivory.

On Easter Monday we held a Mixed Scramble with a very large turnout and with some very competitive scores being brought in .

The winners were :-

1st ...Donie Broderick , Susan Good, Michael Barrett, Brian O'Connor.

2nd.. John Cuskelly, Maureen Crowley, Gary O'Shea, Patrick Crowley.

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

10th April 2023

Men’s Competition:

Men’s Medal I Competition Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn (Scratch Cup Qualifier) – Old Course – Friday 7th April 2023

1st Enda Quaide (15) 71 Nett

2nd Graham Spring (4) 72 Nett

3rd Paul Roche (10) 73 Nett (B9 41)

Best Gross: Conor Kilroy 78

Cat 1 Pat Harnett ((5) (+6 to 5 ) 77 Nett

Cat 2 Rob Cussen (12) (6 to 12) 73 Nett

Cat 3 Aidan Buckley (18) (13 to 18) 75 Nett

Cat 4 Jody Fitzmaurice (20) (19 +) 75 Nett

Easter Sunday Pat Lynch Memorial Men’s Singles Sponsored by The Lynch Family – Old Course – Sunday 9th April 2023

1st Padraig Fitzmaurice (22) 39 pts

2nd Pat Lucid (22 39 pts (B9 19 B6 15)

3rd Gerard Enright (18) 38 pts

Best Gross: Senan Carroll 33 pts

Cat. 1 (+6 to 5)

1st Ewan McHale (5) 33 pts (B9 15)

2nd Brian Lenihan (3) 33 pts

Cat. 2 (6 to 12)

1st Jack Enright (7) 37 pts

2nd Cian Moran (10) 36 pts

3rd Liam Carmody (7) 34 pts (B9 19)

Cat. 3 (13 to 18)

1st Tadhg Moran (15) 37 pts

2nd Mark Sheehan (14) 36 pts (B9 18)

3rd Jerry Kiely (17) 36 pts

Cat. 4 (19 +)

1st Patrick Costello (28) 36 pts (B9 21)

2nd Thomas Toomey (19) 36 pts

3rd Joe J O'Connor (26) 34 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 16th April 2023 – Men’s Dooks Exchange Day

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course – Tuesday 4th April 2023

1st Elaine Molyneaux H cap 21 42 pts

2nd Mary O’Grady H cap 39 39 pts

3rd Eileen Daly H cap 44 38 pts

4th Mags O’Sullivan H cap 17 37 pts (Bk 9 19)

Ladies Open Day (Team of 4) Sponsored by Dermot O’Neill Academay – Old Course Monday 10th April 2023

1st Jean Liston (30), Maria Shanahan (28), Patricia Gleeson (20) & Mary O'Donoghue (14) 75pts

2nd Ber O' Shea (9), Bernie McGrath (14), Geraldine Galvin (12) & Eileen Healy (11) 68pts

3rd Dolores Hayes (36), Aileen Hayes (20), Fiona Graham (17) & Mary Byrne (16) 66pts

4th Olivia Barrett (14), Anne Marie Healy (20), Aileen Tierney (14) & Geraldine Tarrant (21) 65pts (Bk9 31)

Fixtures:

Sunday 16th April 2023 – Ladies Singles Stableford Competition Sponsored by Christy Walsh The Well Listowel – Cashen Course

Tuesday 18th April 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 6th April 2023 – Cashen Course

1st . Pat J Ryan (18) 37-3 34pts. B5-13.

2nd. P.J.Houlihan (17) 30+4 34pts. B5-12.

3rd. Michael P.Donegan (17) 28+6 34pts. B5-8.

Gross. Frank Dore 22pts.

4th. Michael Barrett (16) 30+3 33pts. B5-12.

5th. Noel Lynch (24) 32+1 33pts. B5-9.

6th . Dominic Moriarty (27) 30+1 31pts.

7th. Michael Jones (21) 35-5 30pts. B5-14.

8th. Patrick Byrns (34) 32-2 30pts. B5-9. B3-6.

9th. Michael Tangney (18) 29+1 30pts. B5-9. B3-5

10th. Timothy Houlihan (18) 31-2 29pts. B5-13.

V. John Maguire (22) 27pts. B5-9.

S.V. Tim O’Malley (16) 30-1 29pts. B5-11.

S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (22) 24+3 27pts. B5-10.

Fixtures:

Thursday 13th April 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 7th April 2023 – Cashen Course

1. Patricia Boyle (HI 29.8, CH 18, PH 17) 25 Points

2. Mary B O’Sullivan (HI 47.2, CH 28, PH 27) 24 Points

Fixtures:

Friday 14th April 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

Tralee

Mens RESULTS

Sunday 09th April Bailey's Solicitors Spring Medal (White tees)

1 James O'Halloran 77 - 09 = 68

2 Michael Halloran 85 - 14 = 71

3 Michael Stack 89 - 17 = 72

4 Padraig Daughton 75 - 02 = 73

5 Kevin McCarthy 90 - 16 = 74

Green Stableford Competition

1 Jack McCarthy 42 pts (14)

2 Conor Heavey 42 pts (18)

Monday 10th April 2023 Am Am - Sponsor Aherns Garage

1. Donal O Connell, Donal Brosnan, Paul Murphy, Tomas Kelliher 84 pts

2. Ger Power, Michael G Sheehy, Jayne Power, Grainne Sheehy 81 pts

3. Richard Rafferty, Laura Rafferty, Anne Rafferty, Karen Rafferty 75 pts

Senior Men Results

Results of 12 hole competition played on April 5th.

1st Ger Power (12) 28 pts

2nd John F.F Fitzgerald (22) 27 pts

3rd John W Murphy (14) 26 pts last 9 holes

4th Paddy Stack (14) 26pts

5th Billy Naughton (21) 25pts

Over 80+ Red tees

1st Padraig Corcoran (29) 20pts

Ladies RESULTS

Results:

Wednesday 5th April: Ladies Club Singles:

1st: Gorretti O’Connor (23) 35 pts

2nd: Vera Tierney-Crowley (15) 34 pts

3rd: Maura Shanahan (19) 33 pts

Sunday 9th April: Sponsored by An Riocht Marble & Granite:

Ladies Stroke Play 18 Holes Competition:

1st: Ella Moynihan 83-09 = 74 nett

2nd: Lucy Grattan 83-08 = 75 nett

Sunday 9th April: Sponsored by An Riocht Marble & Granite:

Ladies Stableford 18 Holes Competition:

1st: Sophie Moynihan (21) 34 pts Countback

2nd: Louise Stuart (39) 34 pts

Senior Ladies Results

Results of Senior Ladies Golf – 9 Hole Champagne Scramble

Mon 3rd April 2023

Results:

1st - Michelle Moore, Mary Quillinan, & Kitty Nolan – 41pts

2nd – Anne Moran, Paula Mangan, & Antoinette Sayers – 38pts

Junior Results

Wednesday 5th April

1st Gary O’ Riordan 42pts (10)

2nd Daniel Gazi 39pts (24)

3rd Luke Donnellan 38pts (24)

Best Girls Score Emma Vinarick 35pts

Academy Results

Winners Orange: Caitlin Savage 25

Purple Ava O’ Sullivan 28

Black : Robeard Woods 26

Longest Drive Padraig Hanly

Junior Results for Saturday 8th April

18 Hole Competition

1st Daniel Gazi (20) 38pts

2nd Sophie Moynihan (21) 34 pts

9 Hole competition

1st Ava O’ Sullivan (20) 20pts

Scramble on Academy Course

1st Sean Collins and Jamie Parker 19 shots

Runners up Robeard Woods / Eli O’ Shea 20 shots and Ruben Rivas McHugh / Michael Dowling 20 shots

Closest to the flag Masters Challenge - Fiadh O’ Sullivan

Kenmare

Ladies:

18 Hole competition 8th & 9th April.

1st Maria O'Connor (30) 32pts ocb.

2nd Clara Brosnan (16) 32pts ocb

Mens:

Rockcrest House EasterHamper

1st - John Barry (15) - 43

2nd - Sean Daly (Killarney) (19) - 42

3rd - Paul Brown (21) - 42 OCB

Best Gross Robin Clifford (4) 35 Gross Points

Thursday Autumn Gold 7/4/23 winner J.J. Sheehy 20pts.

Ballyheigue

This weekend was the third round of the Spring League.

1st Team F 309

2nd Team J 299

3rd Team E 298

4th Team N 297

5th Team G 294

6th Team I 291

7th Team M 290

8th Team D 286

9th Team L 280

Team P 280

11th Team C 272

12th Team K 268

13th Team A 267

14th Team B 259

15th Team O 253

16th Team H 237

Full teams scores can be found @ https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/SpringLeague2023.php

Best Score Division 1 James O'Sullivan (16) 36pts

Bets Score Division 2 John O'Donovan (27) 38pts

The fourth round of the Spring League will take place next weekend. The top 4 teams after next Sunday will qualify for the final on Sunday April 23rd.