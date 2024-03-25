Kerry Golf News

ROSS

On March 24th we held a club sponsored 18 hole stableford competition.

The winners were :-

1....Jimmie Smith (19) 37 pts

2.....Damian Greer (19) 35 pts.

3... Peter Wickham (10) 35pts.

KENMARE

Kenmare Golf Club Results for the week ending 25/3/24

Whytes Centra Kenmare very kindly sponsored the ladies Easter Hamper and Phil Coffey is the delighted winner. Thomas O’Sullivan had a great day on Sunday to take the men’s singles by two shots. Next week – Men’s Easter Hamper sponsored by Rockrest House.

Mens Singles Stableford - 15 Hole (24/03/2024)

1st - Thomas O'Sullivan (11) – 37

2nd - Paul Brown (18) - 35

3rd - Shane Dalton (15) - 34

Best Gross

Philip Duggan (2) - 26

Ladies Easter Hamper Saturday/Sunday 23rd/24th March. Kindly sponsored by Whyte's Centra.

1st: Phil Coffey (39) 31pts

2nd: Julie Kirby (32) 29pts

Best Gross: Angela Brosnan (6) 16 Gross points.

3rd: Clara Brosnan (12) 28pts

BALLYBUNION

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 18th March-Sunday 24th March

Mixed Scramble Saturday 23rd March 2024 Cashen Course

1st Frank Dore, Catherine Morrissey, Mary O’ Grady (6.7) 48.3

2nd Kevin Frost, Anne Marie Sexton, Norma Mullane (6.5) 50.5

Mens Competition KCS Logistics & Cold Storage Sunday 23rd March 2024 Old Course

1st Frank Geary (19) 41 Pts

2nd Padraig Fitzmaurice (17) 39 Pts (B9 21)

3rd Richard Condon (17) 39 Pts (B9 16)

Best Gross: Sean Malone 33 Pts

Category 1

1st Edmond Hayes (5) 36 Pts

2nd Gary Scanlon (4) 34 Pts

Category 2

1st Brendan Gildea (6) 37 Pts

2nd Philip Beary (10) 34 Pts (B9 17)

3rd Kevin O’Callaghan (10) 34 Pts (B9 16)

Category 3

1st Brian Horgan (15) 36 Pts

2nd Enda Quaide (15) 35 Pts

3rd Patrick O’ Brien (13) 34 Pts

Category 4

1st Jim White (21) 37 Pts

2nd David Malone (22) 35 Pts

3rd Damien Ryan (30) 34 Pts

Fixtures: Friday 29th March 2024 Medal 1 sponsored by Jim O’Flynn on the Old Course

Saturday 30th March 2024 Lady’s Captain & Mens Captains Drive in Mixed Scramble on the Old and Cashen Course

Sunday 31st March 2024 Pat Lynch Memorial Singles sponsored by the Lynch Family on the Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Competition 14 holes Tuesday 19th March 2024 Old Course

1st Deirdre Sheehan (21) 29 PTS

2nd Margaret Scannell (29) 29 PTS

9 Hole Competition

1st Norma Mullane (28) 18 PTS

Fixtures: Saturday 30th March 2024 Lady’s Captain & Mens Captains Drive in Mixed Scramble on the Old and Cashen Course

Tuesday 2nd April 2024 Ladies competition Cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions 21st March 2024 Cashen Course:

1st John Shire (22) 32-4 28pts B9-20

2nd Pat Shanahan (21) 29-1 28pts B9-18 B3-9

3rd Seamus Hanley (15) 28pts B-18 B3-6

Gross Donal Liston

4th Jerry Costello (29) 28-1 27pts B9-19

5th Tim O Malley (20) 26+1 27pts B9-18

6th Patrick Byrnes (32) 30-5 25pts B9-21

7th Declan Lovett (23) 29-4 25pts B9-19

8th Jerry Enright (14) 26-1 25pts B9-18

9th Frank Dore (11) 28-3 25pts B9-17

10th Brendan Daly (12) 27-2 25pts B9-15

V. Tom M O’Connor (20) 26-2 24pts B9-18

S.V. Fin Broderick (18) 23-3 20pts B9-15

S.S.V. Eamon Condon (21) 18-3 15pts B9-8

Fixtures: Thursday 28th March 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competitions 8 Holes 22nd March 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Mgt Mc Auliffe (27) 17pts (back 3- 6pts)

2nd Patsy Lydon (51) 17pts

Fixtures: Friday 29th March 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

DOOKS

Dooks Golf Club Results – Mens Club

O’SULLIVAN’S BAKERY - 23RD & 24TH MARCH 2024

Winner Patie Casey (23) 43 Pts

2nd Patrick G. O’Riordan 41 Pts

3rd Christopher O’Riordan 40 Pts

4th Michael McDonnell (20) 39 Pts

Best Gross Joe Kennedy (3) 36 Pts Gross

Over 65 Peter McLaughlin (13) 32 Pts

Next Weekend 30th & 31st March

Bunkers Bar Fourball – Stableford - White Markers

Ladies Club - Results

Easter Hamper sponsored by Fexco 23rd & 24th March 2024

1st - Dolores Johnston (25) 37 pts

2nd - Anna Galvin (18) 37 pts

3rd - Rosie Lane (13) 35 pts

CAT. A - Tracy Eakin (0) 33 pts

CAT. B - Eleanor McCarthy (23) 35 pts

CAT. C - Betty Jo Dennehy (32) 32 pts