Kerry Golf News

ROSS
On March 24th we held a club sponsored 18 hole stableford competition.
The winners were :-
1....Jimmie Smith (19) 37 pts
2.....Damian Greer (19) 35 pts.
3... Peter Wickham (10) 35pts.
KENMARE
Kenmare Golf Club Results for the week ending 25/3/24
Whytes Centra Kenmare very kindly sponsored the ladies Easter Hamper and Phil Coffey is the delighted winner. Thomas O’Sullivan had a great day on Sunday to take the men’s singles by two shots. Next week – Men’s Easter Hamper sponsored by Rockrest House.
Mens Singles Stableford - 15 Hole (24/03/2024)
1st - Thomas O'Sullivan (11) – 37
2nd - Paul Brown (18) - 35
3rd - Shane Dalton (15) - 34
Best Gross
Philip Duggan (2) - 26
Ladies Easter Hamper Saturday/Sunday 23rd/24th March. Kindly sponsored by Whyte's Centra.
1st: Phil Coffey (39) 31pts
2nd: Julie Kirby (32) 29pts
Best Gross: Angela Brosnan (6) 16 Gross points.
3rd: Clara Brosnan (12) 28pts
BALLYBUNION
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 18th March-Sunday 24th March
Mixed Scramble Saturday 23rd March 2024 Cashen Course
1st Frank Dore, Catherine Morrissey, Mary O’ Grady (6.7) 48.3
2nd Kevin Frost, Anne Marie Sexton, Norma Mullane (6.5) 50.5
Mens Competition KCS Logistics & Cold Storage Sunday 23rd March 2024 Old Course
1st Frank Geary (19) 41 Pts
2nd Padraig Fitzmaurice (17) 39 Pts (B9 21)
3rd Richard Condon (17) 39 Pts (B9 16)
Best Gross: Sean Malone 33 Pts
Category 1
1st Edmond Hayes (5) 36 Pts
2nd Gary Scanlon (4) 34 Pts
Category 2
1st Brendan Gildea (6) 37 Pts
2nd Philip Beary (10) 34 Pts (B9 17)
3rd Kevin O’Callaghan (10) 34 Pts (B9 16)
Category 3
1st Brian Horgan (15) 36 Pts
2nd Enda Quaide (15) 35 Pts
3rd Patrick O’ Brien (13) 34 Pts
Category 4
1st Jim White (21) 37 Pts
2nd David Malone (22) 35 Pts
3rd Damien Ryan (30) 34 Pts
Fixtures: Friday 29th March 2024 Medal 1 sponsored by Jim O’Flynn on the Old Course
Saturday 30th March 2024 Lady’s Captain & Mens Captains Drive in Mixed Scramble on the Old and Cashen Course
Sunday 31st March 2024 Pat Lynch Memorial Singles sponsored by the Lynch Family on the Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Competition 14 holes Tuesday 19th March 2024 Old Course
1st Deirdre Sheehan (21) 29 PTS
2nd Margaret Scannell (29) 29 PTS
9 Hole Competition
1st Norma Mullane (28) 18 PTS
Fixtures: Saturday 30th March 2024 Lady’s Captain & Mens Captains Drive in Mixed Scramble on the Old and Cashen Course
Tuesday 2nd April 2024 Ladies competition Cashen Course
Senior Men Competitions 21st March 2024 Cashen Course:
1st John Shire (22) 32-4 28pts B9-20
2nd Pat Shanahan (21) 29-1 28pts B9-18 B3-9
3rd Seamus Hanley (15) 28pts B-18 B3-6
Gross Donal Liston
4th Jerry Costello (29) 28-1 27pts B9-19
5th Tim O Malley (20) 26+1 27pts B9-18
6th Patrick Byrnes (32) 30-5 25pts B9-21
7th Declan Lovett (23) 29-4 25pts B9-19
8th Jerry Enright (14) 26-1 25pts B9-18
9th Frank Dore (11) 28-3 25pts B9-17
10th Brendan Daly (12) 27-2 25pts B9-15
V. Tom M O’Connor (20) 26-2 24pts B9-18
S.V. Fin Broderick (18) 23-3 20pts B9-15
S.S.V. Eamon Condon (21) 18-3 15pts B9-8
Fixtures: Thursday 28th March 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competitions 8 Holes 22nd March 2024 Cashen Course:
1st Mgt Mc Auliffe (27) 17pts (back 3- 6pts)
2nd Patsy Lydon (51) 17pts
Fixtures: Friday 29th March 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
DOOKS
Dooks Golf Club Results – Mens Club
O’SULLIVAN’S BAKERY - 23RD & 24TH MARCH 2024
Winner Patie Casey (23) 43 Pts
2nd Patrick G. O’Riordan 41 Pts
3rd Christopher O’Riordan 40 Pts
4th Michael McDonnell (20) 39 Pts
Best Gross Joe Kennedy (3) 36 Pts Gross
Over 65 Peter McLaughlin (13) 32 Pts
Next Weekend 30th & 31st March
Bunkers Bar Fourball – Stableford - White Markers
Ladies Club - Results
Easter Hamper sponsored by Fexco 23rd & 24th March 2024
1st - Dolores Johnston (25) 37 pts
2nd - Anna Galvin (18) 37 pts
3rd - Rosie Lane (13) 35 pts
CAT. A - Tracy Eakin (0) 33 pts
CAT. B - Eleanor McCarthy (23) 35 pts
CAT. C - Betty Jo Dennehy (32) 32 pts