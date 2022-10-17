Kerry Golf Club Results Round-Up

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by Golden Quality and Precision – Cashen Course – Sunday 16th October 2022

1st Edward Costello (19) 39pts (B9 - 23)

2nd Giles O Grady (9) 39pts (B9 - 22)

3rd Michael Jones (24) 39pts

Best Gross : Patrick J O Sullivan (10) 28pts (B9 - 12)

Cat 1

1st Brian Slattery (3) 31pts

Cat 2

1st Brian Kelleher (11) 37pts

Cat 3

John Joy (15) 38pts (B9 - 15)

Cat 4

1st David Malone (22) 34pts (B9 - 14)

Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Cashen Course – 11th October 2022

1st Jean Liston (35) 40 pts

2nd Jeanelle Griffin (34) 39 pts

3rd Ann O’Riordan (27) 38 pts

4th Marianne Relihan (48) 37 pts

Ladies Single Stableford – Old Course – Sunday 16th October 2022

Men's Fixtures: Sunday 23rd October 2022 Lady Captains/Captains Mixed Scramble – Old Course

Ladies Fixtures: Tuesday 25th October 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course

Ceann Sibéal

Exchange with Dooks – Sponsored by Damian Wallace

1. Mick Long, Seán Murray, Tom Curran, Eleanor Curran 109pts

2. Tomas Ó Muircheartaigh, Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha, John Lucey, Daniel Wallace 103pts

3. Cathal Ahern, Shane Griffin, Gearoid J Mac Gearailt, Gearóid Mac Gearailt 103pts

4. Tara Uí Chualain, Regina Prendiville, Tom Stack, Gillian Stack 101pts

Ladies Singles S/Ford - Sponsored by Fiona Mulcahy

1. Siobhan Uí Mhurchú (27) 38pts

2. Cathy O’Boyle (27) 36pts

3. Kate O’Connor (20) 36pts

Front Nine. Rosemary Harrington (44) 20pts

Back Nine. Barbara Carroll (14) 18pts

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Laune Pharmacy & Tips to Toes Beauty: 1. Marian Dore (48) 36 pts. 2. Mary Conway (28) 34 pts. 3. Anne M. Foley (36) 31 pts (B9).

Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford 11/10/2022 : 1. Marian Dore (CH/50) 24 pts. 2. Mary Conway (CH/29) 23 pts.

12 Hole Stableford 4/10/2022: 1. Una Moroney (CH/22) 23 pts.

Fixtures: 9 Hole Stableford Get together sponsored by Tomo Burke Electrical, Castleisland, takes place on Saturday 22nd October. Entry Sheet on Notice Board. Draw for partners.

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by O’Sullivans Bakery, Killorglin can be played Saturday 29th/Sunday 30th/Monday 31st October or Tuesday 1st November.

Results of EBS Mortgages Tralee & Killarney Medal 15/16 October

1st Dermot Raggett (12) 70 (back 9)

2nd Willie O'Leary (10) 70

3rd Brendan Hickey (20) 72

Division 1 (Handicap Indexes up to 14.1)

Pa Callaghan (10) 74

Division 2 (Handicap Indexes 14.2 to 17.1)

Tommy Evans (15) 73

Division 3 (Handicap Indexes 17.2 to 20.2)

Michael Murtagh (17) 79

Division 4 (Handicap Indexes 20.3 and above)

Mike P O'Sullivan (22) 73

Congratulations to Liam Martin who won the Golfer of the Year 2022.

Tralee Golf Club

Results - Sunday 16th October 2022

Top 36 Sponsor Kerryman

1. Michael Brosnan 39pts

2. Jim O Donovan 37pts

3. Colm Sheehy 37pts

31 cards processed

GOTY Winner 2022- Kevin A Lucey 385 pts

Club Sponsored Singles

1. Edward J Morrison 35pts

2. Des Fitzgerald 35pts

3. Jim O Connor 34pts

Fixtures

Sunday 23rd = Hamper Der O Sullivan Sponsor

Sunday 30th = Hamper Naughton Mc Grath Sol Sponsor

Monday 31st = Semi Open Classic - Sponsor Pax House Dingle