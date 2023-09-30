Advertisement
Kerry go down to Harps

Sep 30, 2023 09:50 By radiokerrysport
Kerry go down to Harps
Kerry FC were beaten 2-1 at Finn Harps.

The Kingdom had gone in front through Ryan Kelliher while Leo Gaxha later missed a penalty to equalise.

It’s a first win since July for Finn Harps.

The Kerry U17s are home to CK United at 2 today.

Wexford are all-but assured of a First Division playoff spot after last night’s goalless draw at Waterford.

Anything but a Longford win at home to Treaty United tonight will confirm Wexford’s place.

Fellow playoff hopefuls Athlone were hammered 6-nil away to champions Galway last night.

While Cobh Ramblers fell to a 2-1 defeat at Bray.

Graham Burke scored and was later sent-off as Shamrock Rovers preserved their five-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

That Burke goal 18-minutes from time saw Rovers beat Shelbourne 1-nil at Tallaght Stadium.

Derry City thrashed ten-man UCD 6-nil at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Mark Doyle’s second half strike gave St. Pat’s a 1-nil win away to Cork City.

A Jonathan Afolabi brace took his league tally to 13 as Bohemians beat Sligo 3-1.

While Dundalk were 3-1 winners at home to Louth rivals Drogheda.

Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers are both looking to close the gap on Women’s Premier Division leaders Peamount later.

Shels are away to DLR Waves, while Rovers travel to Wexford Youths.

Fourth placed Galway United go to Treaty United

Cork City host Athlone, and Sligo Rovers play Bohemians.

Kerry clubs start national campaigns tonight
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
