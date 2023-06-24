Kerry go down to Bray

Kerry FC went down 3-2 to Bray in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom went a goal down inside 2 minutes, Leo Gaxha equalising after quarter of an hour.

Kerry conceded further goals in first half added on time and in the 56th minute.

Cian Brosnan pulled one back in the 88th minute but the Kingdom couldn’t find an equaliser.

Galway United's lead at the top of the First Division is now 13 points.

John Caulfield's side beat Longford Town 4-nil, while second-placed Waterford lost 1-nil at Cobh Ramblers.

Elsewhere, Treaty United were 2-nil winners over Athlone and Wexford overcame Finn Harps by a goal to nil.

Bohemians came from behind to salvage a 2-all draw with leaders Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

James Clarke netted the equaliser 16 minutes from time at Dalymount Park.

Derry City are now within four points of the Hoops after a 2-nil win over Cork City.

Pat Hoban's brace saw him become Dundalk's all-time leading goalscorer and helped his side to a 2-1 win over Drogheda United.

St Pat's edged out Shelbourne by a goal to nil, while bottom side UCD picked up just their second win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Sligo Rovers.

Today:

U17 League Of Ireland

Kerry home to Wexford at 2

Jessie Stapleton will play her final game for Shelbourne this afternoon.

The 18-year-old is set to move to a Women's Super League side next month - though the exact destination has yet to be confirmed.

It's expected Stapleton is poised to join West Ham.

Shels host Linfield in the All-Island Cup at Tolka Park later today.

The other game in Group A sees Galway United play Athlone Town.

In Group B, it's Peamount versus Glentoran and Wexford Youths against Shamrock Rovers.

Sion Swifts face Sligo Rovers in Group C, while Bohemians play Cliftonville.

In Group D, DLR Waves host Crusaders and Treaty United go up against Cork City.