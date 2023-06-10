Kerry go down in All Ireland Intermediate Championship

Kerry lost at home today in the All Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship.

They were beaten by Meath in Causeway, 3-15 to 0-11.

Kerry were on top early on, leading by 6 points to 2 after quarter of an hour. Meath hit back, trailing by just one at the break; 0-8 to 0-7.

Meath hit 1-2 without reply to take charge. At the 3/4 stage the Kingdom were down by four, 1-11 to 10 points. The next score was a Meath goal and two further points put them 9 clear. The third Meath goal came in added on time.