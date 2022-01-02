Advertisement
Kerry get their McGrath Cup campaign underway on Wednesday

Jan 2, 2022 14:01 By radiokerrysport
The Kerry Senior Footballers get their McGrath Cup campaign underway on Wednesday evening as Limerick are the visitors to Austin Stack Park for a 7pm throw in.

The McGrath Cup was due to get underway this afternoon with Waterford and Clare due to meet but Covid in the Waterford camp forced that game to be postponed.

Kerry are in Group B and face a trip to Tipperary the following Wednesday evening.

Group A and Group B winners will meet in the final.

We spoke to Tim Moynihan to look forward to the campaign:

