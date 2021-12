Kerry GAA will tonight elect a new Chairman as County Convention takes place in the MTU Sports Academy in Tralee.

Patrick O’Sullivan of Dr.Crokes and Eamonn Whelan from St.Senans are the candidates for the election to replace Tim Murphy.

There’s also a contest for the position of vice chair, between Annascaul’s Dermot Weeshie Lynch and Liam Lynch from Austin Stacks.

Advertisement

Another contest is for coaching officer, with Rathmore’s Bernie Reen and Joe Costello from St.Pats in opposition.