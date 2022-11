Kerry’s Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is tonight up for TG4 Ladies Senior Football Players’ Player of the Year.

She goes up against Donegal’s Niamh McLaughlin and Emma Duggan of Meath for the award.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh is one of eleven Kingdom all star nominees; the others are

Goalkeeper Ciara Butler

Defenders Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello

Midfielders Cáit Lynch and Lorraine Scanlon

Forwards Anna Galvin, Niamh Carmody and Síofra O’Shea.