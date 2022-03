David Clifford has been shortlisted for Footballer of the Week.

The Kerry captain scored 6 points, including the match winner, as the Kingdom beat Mayo to remain top of Division 1 and on course for a place in the League final.

Clifford, the sole Kerryman on the GAA.ie Football Team of the Week, is nominated along with Ciaran Kilkenny of Dublin and Niall Murphy from Sligo.