Kerry footballer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is among the nominees for TG4 Players’ Player of the year.

The Kingdom forward is joined on the shortlist by Meath’s Emma Duggan and Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin.

Laois trio Aisling Donoher, Erone Fitzpatrick and Mo Nerney are all shortlisted for Intermediate Player of the Year.

Fermanagh pair Bláithín Bogue and Eimear Smyth are nominated for Junior Player of the Year, along with Antrim’s Cathy Carey.