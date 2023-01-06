Advertisement
Kerry fighter turns professional

Jan 6, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Another Cashen Vale trained fighter has decided to make the transition into the professional ranks.

After a fantastic amateur career Ballybunion based fighter Maurice Falvey has signed up with veteran promoter Tony Davitt today.

26 year old Falvey has been boxing since he was 11 years of age and has competed in tournaments and Internationals in Ireland, UK and America.

Patrick O Brien, who trained Maurice Falvey as well as The Kingdom Warrior Kevin Cronin, will remain a part of Falvey's team, as will Maurice's father, who is also a qualified boxing coach.

