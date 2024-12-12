Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC's Amechi Features In Win Over France

Dec 12, 2024 11:00 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC's Amechi Features In Win Over France
Kerry FC Crest
Share this article

Kerry FC's Kennedy Amechi played 30 minutes for the Ireland University side who beat France 2-1 yesterday.

The game had gone to extra time when Ireland scored the winner.

Head of Academy Damien Locke was assistant coach.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Thursday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Rovers Back In Europe Tonight
Chelsea Look To Keep 100% Record
Advertisement

Recommended

Thursday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Rovers Back In Europe Tonight
Chelsea Look To Keep 100% Record
Amorim Says It's Business As Usual At Old Trafford
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus