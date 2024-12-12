Kerry FC's Amechi Features In Win Over France

Kerry FC's Kennedy Amechi played 30 minutes for the Ireland University side who beat France 2-1 yesterday.
The game had gone to extra time when Ireland scored the winner.
Head of Academy Damien Locke was assistant coach.
Advertisement
Kerry FC's Kennedy Amechi played 30 minutes for the Ireland University side who beat France 2-1 yesterday.
The game had gone to extra time when Ireland scored the winner.
Head of Academy Damien Locke was assistant coach.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus