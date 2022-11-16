Kerry FC Will Play League Of Ireland in 2023

Kerry Football Club is delighted to announce that it has been successful in its application to secure an SSE Airtricity First Division License for the 2023 League of Ireland Season.

Speaking after the announcement today,

"It has been a dream for many years to provide the highest level of senior football in the

Kingdom of Kerry. Being able to provide this full pathway for all soccer players in Kerry is

something that the soccer community has always longed for.

Advertisement

We are at a new dawn and have never been as excited to begin this journey. It has been

a little over 20 years since Kerry first played on the national stage at the U-21 level vs

Waterford United under the lights at Mounthawk Park and we are very much looking

forward to bringing those Friday Night Lights back for the players and community.

There has been so much work that has gone into this journey, and we would like to also

take this moment to thank all members of the Kerry District League for your support, this

was not possible without you. Thank you to Mark Scanlon and his team at the FAI for

providing ample support for this project and guidance through the Licensing Process.

Last and not least, our own team, led by former League of Ireland Star Billy Dennehy, Steven

Conway, Brian Ainscough, Sean O Keeffe, Geraldine Nagle and our Club Licensing

Officer, Adrien King in making this dream become a reality for the whole of Kerry.

Speaking on the announcement, Steven Conway said “A dream come through, from

watching my brother David Captain Kerry vs Waterford 20 years ago on that historic night,

being a former Kerry player for many years, it fills me with immense pride and emotion to

fulfil this dream and now give it to every young boy and girl in the County”

We look forward to welcoming all players and supporters from Waterford United, Treaty

United, Cobh Ramblers, Athlone Town, Finn Harps, Galway United, Bray Wanderers,

Wexford Youths and Longford Town to Kerry in the 2023 Season."