Kerry FC well represented on international scene this week

Dec 9, 2024 16:32 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC well represented on international scene this week
Kerry FC's Kennedy Amechi will this week be part of the Ireland Colleges & Universities side to take on the French Universities in an international friendly.

Representing MTU Kerry, he and Kerry FC Head of Academy Damien Locke are jetting off to France for the fixture in Saint-Nazaire at 5 on Wednesday.

Amechi is on the final panel of 18 players while Locke is an assistant coach.

Another Kerry FC player Oran Crowe had also been selected but, ironically, an exam has kept him from travelling.

