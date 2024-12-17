Kerry FC to open against Finn Harps

Kerry FC are to start the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division season with a home fixture.

They will host Finn Harps on the opening night of the season, February 14th. The first away game of the campaign one week later takes the Kingdom to Cobh.

2025 will see Kerry FC take on relegated Dundalk for the first time. The Kingdom will be at home on February 28th and July 4th, and away on May 23rd and August 29th.

Easter Monday April 21st has Kerry home to Cobh. The Kingdom will be away to Cobh on Monday June 23rd.

Bank Holiday Monday August 4th takes Kerry to Treaty.

The season ends with a trip to Bray on October 17th. One week earlier is the closing home game for Kerry as they entertain Wexford. Home to Treaty on September 26th is the only other Mounthawk Park fixture in the last 6 weeks of the season.

3 of the first 4 matches of the campaign are at home.

Full fixture list:

Premier Division champions Shelbourne will start their title defence at home to Derry City on Valentine's Night.

It's the same side they defeated on the last night of last season to win a first league title in 18 years.

Newly promoted Cork City will host Galway United, cup winners Drogheda United will go to St Pats and Sligo Rovers will entertain Waterford.

Bohemians' first game is a home fixture against Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday February 16th.

Meanwhile - Ciarán Kilduff will meet his old club in his first fixture in charge of Dundalk they host Athlone in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

In the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, reigning Champions Athlone Town meet Wexford on the opening night on Saturday, March 8th.

Shelbourne host Shamrock Rovers in a big Dublin Derby.