Kerry FC to host inaugural Golf Classic in September

Kerry Football Club will host an inaugural Golf Classic on Friday, September 20th which will take place on the beautiful Beaufort Golf Course. The club will swap the big ball for the small ball for one day only in a bid to raise funds for the club which fields 6 teams across the Academy and Senior structures.

Kerry FC was formed originally with a Men’s Under 17’s team continuing to grow out to a full League of Ireland Academy side. Back in November 2022, the club received a license to compete in the senior league, entering a men’s team in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division. The club has been going from strength to strength since and has now welcomed a Women’s team at Under 17 level for the first time.

With some award-winning golf courses on the club’s doorstep, Kerry FC are delighted to reveal details of our first-ever Golf Classic which will take place on the stunning parkland course in Beaufort, right in the heart of Mid Kerry. Teams of 4 can now enter the event, which will be both a test of golf and an enjoyable and fun occasion for everyone. Teams of 4 are €250 while you can also sponsor a tee box for €100 is also available. There will be some fantastic prizes for the winners and a raffle and goodie bags on the day.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch of the Golf Classic, Kerry FC General Manager Sean O’Keeffe said “We are delighted to be in a position to host a golf classic in 2024. It’s been in our planning for several years, but last year being our first year in the league made it difficult to find time to do anything” Sean added “Beaufort is a fantastic course, nice and challenging but can be a course where some good scores can come in as well. So we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to Beaufort and Kerry for the event, we have a good number of teams entered already so I’m sure it will be a successful event”.

To enter the event or to sponsor a tee box you can contact Sean O’Keeffe on 087 189 0892 or Eamonn Foley on 086 807 4886