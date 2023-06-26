Kerry FC to field first ever Women's League of Ireland side

Kerry Football Club has announced that the club will be entering a Women’s team into the EA Sports Women’s Under 17 League of Ireland Academy from the 2024 season onwards.

Following confirmation from the League of Ireland organisers, Kerry Football Club will now be represented in the women’s leagues for the first time. It is yet another step into the unknown for football in the county as this is the first time a women’s team from Kerry will be represented in the national leagues.

The step into the Women’s EA Sports Under 17 LOI Academy allows for the long term plan in Kerry to reach senior women’s football in the League of Ireland. 2023 will be a historic year in the country with the Irish National Team being represented in the Women’s World Cup in Australia later this summer for the first ever time. We hope that this new pathway for women footballers in the county will ignite the women’s game here in Kerry and give players the chance to prove themselves on a national front.

Speaking on the announcement, Kerry FC General Manager Sean O Keeffe said “It gives me a great sense of pride following the confirmation from the FAI that we will be included in the EA Sports Women’s U17 LOI Academy from the 2024 season onwards”

Sean added “We have seen how the men’s team has taken off this year but you have to remember how many years of hard work at Academy level that went into making the step up to senior. I hope that with the introduction of the U17 Women’s team, the same process can be put in to eventually see women’s senior football in the county before long”

Kerry FC Head of Academy Damian Locke said “I’m delighted to have our application into the 2024 WU17 LOI Academy accepted. We would like to thank the FAI for their guidance and assistance during the process. We are really looking forward to adding our first women’s team to our club.

Damian added “There is great work being done both within grassroots clubs and at the FAI Centre of Excellence over the past number of years. Providing this platform for girls to have equal opportunity as our Academy boys has been a priority of the club since we joined the League of Ireland. It’s a very exciting time for women’s football in our county as it’s been the common practice for girls from Kerry to travel around the country to play in the Women’s League of Ireland over recent years but that will no longer be required.”

Darren Aherne, FAI Regional High Performance Coach said “Absolutely delighted to see Kerry Fc entering the u17 girls national league. It’s another step in the female player pathway being put in place for every female player from the region. The dream is to have every step of the player pathway in place for players from Kerry and the region in due course.”

Darren added “Well done to everyone from Kerry Fc for taking this decision and I am really looking forward to seeing the positive effects it will have on the girls game locally."