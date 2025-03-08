Kerry FC Suffer Home Defeat To Bray

Kerry FC have lost back-to-back home games in the SSE Airtricity First Division after Bray Wanderers left Mounthawk Park last night with all three points.

Calum Costello scored the only goal for the visitors in the 3rd minute.

In the night's other games, a late equaliser saw Treaty United earn a 2-all draw at league leaders Dundalk.

Cobh Ramblers hammered Longford Town 5-0 at St. Colman's Park.

Bray Wanderers came away from Kerry with all three points, courtesy of a 1-0 win.

UCD and Finn Harps shared the spoils in a 1-all draw at Belfield.

Athlone Town were 1-0 winners away to Wexford.

Shamrock Rovers picked up the first win of their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign last night.

Danny Grant's goal proved the difference as the Hoops earned a 1-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic at Tallaght Stadium.

Colm Whelan bagged a hat-trick - including two penalties - against his former club in Bohemians' 3-0 win at Waterford.

Unbeaten Drogheda United are top of the table this morning - they beat defending champions Shelbourne 1-0 at Tolka Park.

Cork City came from behind to draw 1-all with 10-man Sligo Rovers at Turner's Cross.

Derry City and Galway United played out a 1-1 draw at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.