Kerry FC suffer first defeat of the season

Mar 1, 2025 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC suffer first defeat of the season
Kerry FC have suffered their first defeat of the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division campaign.


The Kingdom went down 1-0 at home to Dundalk, who have won five of the last 11 SSE Premier League Titles and 14 titles in their history.

Dean Ebbe's goal in the 25th minute was the difference between the sides in the third game of this season's SSE Airtricity First Division.


Dundalk were reduced to 10 men after 35 minutes when former Kerry FC talisman Leo Gaxha was shown a straight red card after a reckless tackle on Niall Brookwell.

Kerry were unable to convert their second half dominance into an equaliser and prevent a first defeat of the season.

Kerry are away to Cork today in the FAI Youth Inter League Munster Region Final.

It’s on from 2.15 in Charleville.

