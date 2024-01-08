Kerry FC sign duo from Galway United

Advertisement

Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy has been speaking about the squad's pre-season

Full statement from Kerry FC:

Kerry FC are delighted to welcome Daire McCarthy and Steven Healy to Mounthawk Park ahead of the 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division Campaign. The Galway United pair come to the club on loan deals from the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division side.

Daire, who’s 19 years old, is from Athenry in Galway and plays his trade at either Centre Back or Centre Midfield. The Galwegian played for his local club in Athenry before securing a move in the summer of 2022 to SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division side Sligo Rovers, where he made the matchday squad on 5 occasions as an 18-year-old.

McCarthy re-signed for Sligo Rovers at the start of last season and although he didn’t make an appearance, he was part of the squad for 4 of Rovers UEFA Conference League Qualifiers across Europe. Daire returned to his native Galway during the summer and was part of the First Division winning squad, featuring in two matches at the back end of the campaign.

Steven Healy also makes the move to Kerry for the new season. It’s been a busy week for the Galway native; the 19-year-old signed his first professional contract with the First Division champions following an impressive year with the runaway leaders of 2023.

Healy was an integral part of the Galway United Under 19 side, which saw them reach the Enda McGuill Cup final. He joined the ranks in Galway at Under 15 level, having previously played for Maree Oranmore. The right midfielder made 6 appearances for United in their impressive run to being crowned First Division Champions in 2023. He was also capped for Ireland at schoolboy level.

Speaking to kerryfc.com, Daire McCarthy said “I’m looking forward to the year ahead as I’m hoping we can build on the great work that was done last year here in Kerry and push up the table. I’m hoping to develop myself as a player and as a person by coming down to Kerry FC. So far I’ve enjoyed my time down here. There’s a great bunch of lads in the team and the managers and coaches are great, they are clear about the style of play they want. I can’t wait to see Mounthawk Park full and give the fans the results they deserve”

Also speaking to kerryfc.com, Steven Healy said “Yeah I’m really happy to be coming down to Kerry. It’s a big opportunity to play for a newly built-up club and hopefully, we have a good year this year. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and hopefully show them what I can do and help the club out as best I can. We have a massive first game to start the season so hopefully we can get off to a good start. I am just really happy to be here and can’t wait to get going”

Also speaking following the pair's arrival in the kingdom, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said “We’re delighted to have Daire and Steven for the 2024 season. Daire is a versatile player and has some excellent qualities, he’s got a brilliant attitude and can’t wait to get going, I’m sure he will do very well for Kerry FC” Conor added “Steven is a young player who’s got a very bright future ahead of him and is thought very highly of. He has come through a brilliant academy in Galway and he will be a great addition to our squad for the season.”