Kerry FC Sign Aussie Midfielder

Jan 29, 2025 10:35 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC Sign Aussie Midfielder
Kerry Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Australian midfielder Stevan Stanic-Floody ahead of the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division campaign.

Stevan’s signing with Kerry FC is subject to international clearance.

Stanic-Floody is a welcome addition to Conor McCarthy’s squad ahead of the new season.

The New South Wales man has experience of SSE Airtricity Premier Division football, having played in the league previously with Drogheda United. Stevan has strong connections to Ireland, his father being a Drogheda native and champion boxer Antonio Floody. Stevan has previously played for Sydney FC II in the National Premier League in New South Wales before moving to Ireland in 2022. A move to Wales was then on the cards for Stevan where he played for Cymru North side Llandudno scoring 2 goals in 11 games. In July last year, Stanic-Floody moved back to his native Australia and played for Brisbane FC before landing back in the Emerald Isle and to Kerry FC for the new season.

Stevan is a versatile player who can play in a wide variety of positions but is most comfortable at left-back.

