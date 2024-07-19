Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC seek to advance in FAI Cup

Jul 19, 2024 07:36 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC seek to advance in FAI Cup
Kerry FC v Longford Town in the Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC’s Sports Direct Men's FAI Cup campaign begins tonight.

The Kingdom are away to Cobh in the Second Round.

There’s a starting time of 7.45.

Also tonight in the FAI Cup...........

Following progress in Europe in mid-week, Shamrock Rovers go to Dalymount Park to face Bohemians.

And Drogheda United welcome Louth rivals Dundalk to Weavers Park.

Three non-league sides will look to cause upsets tonight.

Among them, Cork’s Ringmahon Rangers go to Athlone Town.

Kilbarrack United travel to Limerick to play Treaty United.

And Donegal club Cockhill Celtic make the long journey to the RSC to face Waterford.

There’s an all non-league clash of Carrigaline United and Wilton United.

Galway United play Longford Town.

