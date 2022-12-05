Kerry FC season tickets set to go on sale

Season tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 9 for Kerry's inaugural SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

All season ticket holders will gain entry into every home game, with a selected seat in the stand, while entry will be free of charge to every home Academy match in 2023.

Prices are:

Advertisement

Adult €275

Student and OAP €145

Family ticket, consisting of 2 adults and 2 children €400

Advertisement

General admission tickets for each game will go on sale online a number of weeks prior to each individual match.