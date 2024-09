Kerry FC Men's U17s have reached the Mark Farren Cup Final for the first time since 2017, defeating Bray Wanderers 1-0 today in Mounthawk Park.

The sole yet all important goal came from Luke Palmer who netted for the Kingdom at the 30th minute of the 1st Half.

Kerry will now face Shelbourne in the decider after they defeated Bohemians.

Ivan Hurley reports



Kerry FC Coach Donagh O'Brien