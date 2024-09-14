Kerry FC Put To Sword By Clinical Cork City

Cork City once again demonstrated why they are being promoted to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division with a 4-1 win at Kerry FC last night.

A late goal from Ethan Kos was only a consolation for Kerry who saw Barry Coffey bag a hat-trick and Jack Doherty score with a superb strike.

