Kerry FC Put To Sword By Clinical Cork City

Sep 14, 2024 12:28 By radiokerrynews
Kerry FC Put To Sword By Clinical Cork City
Kerry FC v Cork City in the Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Cork City once again demonstrated why they are being promoted to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division with a 4-1 win at Kerry FC last night.

A late goal from Ethan Kos was only a consolation for Kerry who saw Barry Coffey bag a hat-trick and Jack Doherty score with a superb strike.

Kerry FC v Cork City in the Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Kerry FC v Cork City in the Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
A 1-0 defeat for Longford Town at Finn Harps sees them remain at the bottom of the First Division table, just two points behind Kerry FC.

The victory for Finn Harps has them just one point outside the play-off places.

