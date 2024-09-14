Kerry FC Put To Sword By Clinical Cork City

Cork City once again demonstrated why they are being promoted to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division with a 4-1 win at Kerry FC last night.
A late goal from Ethan Kos was only a consolation for Kerry who saw Barry Coffey bag a hat-trick and Jack Doherty score with a superb strike.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 1-0 defeat for Longford Town at Finn Harps sees them remain at the bottom of the First Division table, just two points behind Kerry FC.
The victory for Finn Harps has them just one point outside the play-off places.