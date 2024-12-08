Kerry FC players and coaches recipients of MTU Sports Scholarships

On Thursday evening, 6 members of Kerry FC were acknowledged as recipients of MTU Sports Scholarships.

This scholarship programme supports student athletes to further their education alongside pursuing their sporting ambitions.

Recipients avail of reduced entry points to chosen courses, financial bursaries, academic support, student athlete lifestyle management support, as well as accessibility to the state of the art Kerry Sports Academy facility.

Recipients of 2024/25 awards are Kian Clancy, Darragh Foley, Victor Udeze, Eldion Topalli, Togor Silong and Kennedy Amechi