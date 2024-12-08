Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC players and coaches recipients of MTU Sports Scholarships

Dec 8, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC players and coaches recipients of MTU Sports Scholarships
Share this article

Kerry FC players and coaches recipients of MTU Sports Scholarships

On Thursday evening, 6 members of Kerry FC were acknowledged as recipients of MTU Sports Scholarships.

This scholarship programme supports student athletes to further their education alongside pursuing their sporting ambitions.

Advertisement

Recipients avail of reduced entry points to chosen courses, financial bursaries, academic support, student athlete lifestyle management support, as well as accessibility to the state of the art Kerry Sports Academy facility.

Recipients of 2024/25 awards are Kian Clancy, Darragh Foley, Victor Udeze, Eldion Topalli, Togor Silong and Kennedy Amechi

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Keeper looks to have played last game for Kerry FC
Advertisement
Queen Mother Champion Chase hero makes long awaited return today
McLaren looking for first Constructors Championship in 26 years
Advertisement

Recommended

Glenflesk road reopened
Keeper looks to have played last game for Kerry FC
Kerry among the counties with the lowest percentage of students aged 15 and over
Glenflesk road remains closed following fatal crash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus