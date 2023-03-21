Kerry FC partners with the Great Southern in Killarney

Great Southern Killarney Partners with Kerry FC

Great Southern Killarney have been named as an official partner of Kerry FC as they take part in their inaugural season in the SSE Airtricity First Division, which will see the newly formed team play their home games in Mounthawk Park Tralee under manager, Billy Dennehy.

Speaking on the partnership, Managing Director Michael Jacobi said, ‘We are delighted to team up with Kerry FC as they start their exciting new venture in the League of Ireland. Local partnerships are incredibly important to us, as they have been throughout the history of Great Southern, and it is fantastic to see Kerry soccer represented on the national stage.

Advertisement

We wish Billy and the team the greatest of success in the season ahead!’. Great Southern Killarney are committed to a number of charities and organisations as part of their ongoing work in the local Killarney and overall Kerry region, including work with the Ring of Kerry Cycle and Kerry Cancer Support Group.

Photo shows Michael Jacobi, Managing Director, Hayfield Collection / Great Southern Hotel, Killarney with Sean O'Keeffe, CEO, Kerry FC and Kerry FC players, Leo Gaxha, Kevin Williams, Ryan Kelliher, Trpimir Vrliicak and Billy Dennehy, Team Manager and Sean Cooney, Group Marketing Manager, Great Southern Hotel, Killarney at the announcement this week.

Photo: Don MacMonagle