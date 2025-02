Kerry FC manager Conor McCarthy says they’re really excited about the visit of Dundalk on Friday night.

It's a battle fo the top two in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division, the Kingdom going into this showdown off the back of a nil all draw at Cobh.

A hamstring injury will deny Kerry the services of Ryan Kelliher this coming weekend.

Conor McCarthy begins by chatting about the recent signing of former Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Mathyas Randriamamy