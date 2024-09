Kerry FC take on the First Division leaders this Friday night.

Cork City have lost just 1 game throughout the campaign and have already secured promotion back to the Premier Division as they are 19 points clear at the top.

The last meeting between the sides was a 2-nil win for Cork City, but it took until the 68th minute for the league leaders to break the deadlock in a tense game.

Coach Conor McCarthy knows his side are up for the battle…