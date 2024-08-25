Kerry FC Leave Longford Town With A Point

Ryan Kelliher's late strike ensured that Kerry FC came away from Longford Town with a point last night.

Kerry FC took the lead in the 11th minute when Ethan Kos headed home a Cian Brosnan corner.

Francis Campbell equalised for Longford ten minutes later and they went ahead in the 72nd minute through an unbelievable scissors kick from Mohammed Boudiaf.

Advertisement

Ryan Kelliher was on hand to put Kerry back on terms in the 82nd minute.

Brilliant feet and skill from Daniel Okwute on the right wing opened space for himself to put the ball in low across the box for Kelliher who was there as usual to to score.

Kerry FC remain 4 points ahead of bottom side Longford Town who have a game in hand.

Advertisement

LONGFORD TOWN TEAM: 1. HARRY HALWAX, 2. SHANE ELWORTHY (C), 4. HAMIE EGAN, 6. ROSS FAY, 10. ERIC YORO, 12. DANIEL NORRIS, 15. EMRE TOPCU, 18. KARL CHAMBERS, 19. MOHAMMED BOUDIAF (GOAL ‘72), 22. FRANCIS CAMPBELL (GOAL ‘21), 27. DEAN O’SHEA.

SUBS: JACK MCCARTHY, KYLE O’CONNOR, OISIN HAND, VIKTOR SERDENIUK, JORDAN ADEYEMO, EMMANUEL JAMES, JORDAN TALLON, BASTIEN HERY, RYAN BOYLE.

KERRY FC TEAM: 30. AARON O’SULLIVAN, 23. FINN BARRETT, 6. ETHAN KOS (GOAL ‘11), 5. ANDY SPAIN (C), 3. SEAN O’CONNELL, 24. CIAN BARRETT, 7. SEAN MCGRATH, 4. ORAN CROWE, 13. NATHAN GLEESON, 9. RYAN KELLIHER (GOAL ‘82), 17. CIAN BROSNAN.

SUBS: DARRAGH FOLEY, SAMUEL ALADESANUSI, TOGOR SILONG, VICTOR UDEZE, BOBBY AMADASUN, DANIEL OKWUTE, VALERII DOLIA, KENNEDY AMECHI, RONAN TEAHAN.