Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC launches bid to secure National League status

Jun 25, 2022 14:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC launches bid to secure National League status Kerry FC launches bid to secure National League status
Share this article

Kerry FC has launched its bid to secure National League status.

They’re navigating the Club Licensing Process together with the Kerry District League.

Billy Dennehy is Kerry Director of Football

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus