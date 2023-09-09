Kerry FC issue statement in wake of alleged 'racial' remark

Kerry Football Club is aware of an alleged 'racial' remark directed at one of our players during last night’s SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division game against Longford Town.

The club continues to work with the FAI and the League of Ireland to kick 'racism' out of the game.

Kerry FC stands with the player affected and he is receiving all support available to him at this time.

Advertisement

We condemn discrimination in football and will not tolerate any form of hate towards any of our players or staff.

Mounthawk Park and Kerry FC is a community where all people are welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, and other diverse backgrounds.

The matter has been referred to An Garda Siochana.

Advertisement

Kerry FC will be making no further comment on the matter at this time as investigations are ongoing.