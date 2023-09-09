Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC issue statement in wake of alleged 'racial' remark

Sep 9, 2023 16:24 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC issue statement in wake of alleged 'racial' remark
Kerry FC Crest
Share this article

Kerry Football Club is aware of an alleged 'racial' remark directed at one of our players during last night’s SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division game against Longford Town.

The club continues to work with the FAI and the League of Ireland to kick 'racism' out of the game.

Kerry FC stands with the player affected and he is receiving all support available to him at this time.

Advertisement

We condemn discrimination in football and will not tolerate any form of hate towards any of our players or staff.

Mounthawk Park and Kerry FC is a community where all people are welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, and other diverse backgrounds.

The matter has been referred to An Garda Siochana.

Advertisement

Kerry FC will be making no further comment on the matter at this time as investigations are ongoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

McIlroy moves into contention after day 3
Advertisement
Auguste Rodin wins Irish Champion Stakes
Ireland cruise to Romania victory
Advertisement

Recommended

Taoiseach pays visit to Blasket Islands
McIlroy moves into contention after day 3
Auguste Rodin wins Irish Champion Stakes
Ireland cruise to Romania victory
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus