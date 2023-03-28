Kerry FC injury update

Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy says that injuries are to be expected due to the intensity of the league
The Kingdom boss was speaking ahead of their trip to Longford on Saturday
Dennehy also spoke about some injury news
Advertisement
Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy says that injuries are to be expected due to the intensity of the league
The Kingdom boss was speaking ahead of their trip to Longford on Saturday
Dennehy also spoke about some injury news
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus