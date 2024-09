Kerry FC host league champions Cork City this evening in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Kick-off at Mounthawk Park is at 7:45pm.

In the FAI Cup quarter finals tonight, UCD host Bohemians, Athlone Town take on Drogheda United and it's Wexford versus Treaty United.

In the League of Ireland Premier Division, Shamrock Rovers entertain Sligo Rovers and Waterford meet Dundalk.

In the First Division, Finn Harps face Longford Town.

All of tonight's games kick off at 7.45.