Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC go down to Cork City

Feb 17, 2024 10:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC go down to Cork City
Share this article

Kerry FC have started the SSE Airtricity League First Division season with a defeat.

The Kingdom lost 2-0 away to Cork City.

UCD had Alex Dunne sent-off at the Carlisle Grounds where they held on for a 2-1 win over Bray.

Advertisement

A Thomas Considine brace helped Treaty United to a 3-1 win at home to Cobh.

And Athlone Town were 3-nil winners at home to Wexford.

Wins were hard to come-by on the opening night in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Advertisement

Pat Hoban’s debut goal for Derry City saw them beat Drogheda United 2-1, with Brian Maher also saving a Drogs penalty from Ryan Brennan.

Jamie Lennon’s early strike gave St. Pat’s a 1-nil win away to Galway, for whom Stephen Walsh was sent-off.

Points were shard elsewhere, including at Tallaght Stadium where Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk played out a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement

Sean Boyd levelled for Shelbourne away to Waterford, and was later sent-off in a 1-1 draw.

And a James Clarke header deep into injury time saw Bohemians salvage a 2-2 draw with Sligo Rovers at Dalymount.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement
Brentford v Liverpool first up today in Premier League
Camogie League starts today
Advertisement

Recommended

Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Brentford v Liverpool first up today in Premier League
Camogie League starts today
Red Mills Steeplechase the feature at Gowran Park this afternoon
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus