Kerry FC go down to Cork City

Kerry FC have started the SSE Airtricity League First Division season with a defeat.

The Kingdom lost 2-0 away to Cork City.

UCD had Alex Dunne sent-off at the Carlisle Grounds where they held on for a 2-1 win over Bray.

Advertisement

A Thomas Considine brace helped Treaty United to a 3-1 win at home to Cobh.

And Athlone Town were 3-nil winners at home to Wexford.

Wins were hard to come-by on the opening night in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Advertisement

Pat Hoban’s debut goal for Derry City saw them beat Drogheda United 2-1, with Brian Maher also saving a Drogs penalty from Ryan Brennan.

Jamie Lennon’s early strike gave St. Pat’s a 1-nil win away to Galway, for whom Stephen Walsh was sent-off.

Points were shard elsewhere, including at Tallaght Stadium where Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk played out a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement

Sean Boyd levelled for Shelbourne away to Waterford, and was later sent-off in a 1-1 draw.

And a James Clarke header deep into injury time saw Bohemians salvage a 2-2 draw with Sligo Rovers at Dalymount.