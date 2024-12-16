Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC fixtures to be revealed at noon tomorrow

Dec 16, 2024 16:56 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC fixtures to be revealed at noon tomorrow
Kerry FC’s Kennedy Amechi celebrates with Andy Spain after scoring Kerry FC’s second goal against Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey /Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC's fixtures for the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division will be revealed tomorrow.

This will be the Kingdom's third season in the league.

Those fixtures will be revealed at midday.

