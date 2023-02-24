Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC first away trip to Bray, and more fixtures in First Division action

Feb 24, 2023 16:02 By radiokerrypodcast
In the First Division tonight, Kerry’s first away trip takes them to Bray.

Waterford host Longford Town, Finn Harps are away to Athlone Town.

Galway United take on Treaty United, and Cobh Ramblers play Wexford.

