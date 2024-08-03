Kerry FC draw with Athlone

Kerry FC let slip a 3-1 lead as they drew away from home in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom conceded in the 85th and 89th minutes in a 3 all draw against Athlone.

Kerry had recovered from going a goal down to lead 2-1 at the break.

Kerry head coach Conor McCarthy

FIRST HALF

Nathan Gleeson came close after just two minutes when his effort from outside the box was taken quickly and nearly caught out Lee Axworthy at his left-hand post. Nathan of course scored in Kerry FC’s first-ever League of Ireland win against Athlone last season and nearly got himself another goal in Athlone.

Athlone got their first effort on goal when a Dylan Hand header off the back of a free kick on the left side of the box went just wide of Aaron O’Sullivan’s goal. Athlone started to settle into the game a lot more inside the twenty-minute mark but were not able to work the Kerry FC defence as they would have liked to.

Aaron O’Sullivan was called into action for the first time in the twenty-fourth minute when Gideon Tetteh took a shot from the edge of the box and O’Sullivan did well to parry it out from the bottom left corner for a corner which led to nothing. Athlone had another good chance just three minutes later when Brian Torre found Dean Ebbe for a free header, but he got too much on it and the ball went safely over the crossbar to ease the Kerry FC minds.

Athlone kept ticking away and eventually got their goal in the thirty-third minute as former Kerry FC man Leo Gaxha did well down the left-hand side and passed it across the six-yard box only for a deflection from Andy Spain to take it behind Aaron O’Sullivan and across the line.

Just five minutes later Kerry FC were back in the game as Oran Crowe got his first goal for the club. Crowe got the ball inside the area and bulldozed his way through to get his shot off and trickled past Axworthy who got a bit on it but not enough to keep out the effort. A fantastic response from Kerry FC who were only behind for a mere five minutes.

Kerry FC had a fantastic end to the first half as they turned the game on its head when they took the lead on the stroke of half time through their captain Andy Spain. A lovely, delivered corner from Cian Brosnan went all the way to Spain inside the area who had a free shot on goal to put Kerry ahead a minute before the whistle was blown for half time.

SECOND HALF

Athlone Town started the second half well with a couple of half chances, but nothing stuck as Kerry FC defended very well. Bobby Amadasun came on at half time to replace Finn Barrett for his debut.

It got even better for Kerry FC in the fifty-seventh minute when they were awarded a penalty. Oran Crowe took a shot outside the box; it struck the arm of Dylan Hand and referee Glen Geraghty had no hesitation in pointing to the spot which Ryan Kelliher slotted with real composure into the bottom left corner.

Athlone nearly got one back in the sixty-third minute when a back-passed header from Andy Spain caught Aaron O’Sullivan off guard. It hit the post and came back to Dean Ebbe who had a glorious chance to get a goal back for Athlone, but O’Sullivan did well to get down and make a fantastic save to keep a two goal Kerry FC advantage.

The third goal put Kerry in full control who played the ball around with great fluidity. Athlone tried their best to get attacks going but Kerry were nullifying the home side's attacking threat. The great work from Kerry’s attackers nearly paid off once again when Daniel Okwute had a chance to make it four. Dylan Hand played a poor pass back to Lee Axworthy which Ryan Kelliher was alive to. Okwute’s angle was tight and his shot along the ground went just wide of the left-hand post.

With five minutes to go Athlone Town got a goal back through Brian Torre. Bobby Amadasun’s half clearance bobbled up to Torre and his half volley hit the crossbar and just went over the line as the linesman raised his flag. Just two minutes later Kerry FC were hit with another blow as Dylan Hand equalised from a corner. The ball came into the box and Hand got there to finish the ball into the bottom left corner to complete the comeback.

Kerry did their best in the remaining minutes to not concede another and held on for a point on the road. The game seemed to be done and dusted and unfortunately for Kerry they could not hold on and get the result that about eighty minutes of the game deserved. They are back at home next Friday as they take on Cobh Ramblers in Mounthawk Park as their search for three points continues.

ATHLONE TOWN TEAM: 30. LEE AXWORTHY, 4. NOWH VAN GEENEN, 6. DYLAN HAND (GOAL ‘87), 8. AARON CONNOLLY, 9. DEAN EBBE, 14. AMARDO AKEEM OAKLEY, 18. OISIN DUFFY (C), 21. LEO GAXHA, 22. BRIAN TORRE (GOAL ‘84), 24. GIDEON TETTEH, 31. ALEX BYRNE.

SUBS: A. STUART TRAINOR, DANIEL MCKENNA, JAMAR CAMPION HINDS, KYLE ROBINSON, MICHAEL MCHUGH, SHANE FORBES, DIVINE IZEKOR, ROSCOE RUBINSTEIN, AGBO BABATUNDE

KERRY FC TEAM: 30. AARON O’SULLIVAN, 23. FINN BARRETT, 6. ETHAN KOS (OWN GOAL ‘33), 5. ANDY SPAIN (C) (GOAL ‘45), 3. SEAN O’CONNELL, 24. CIAN BARRETT, 7. SEAN MCGRATH, 4. ORAN CROWE (GOAL ‘38), 13. NATHAN GLEESON, 9. RYAN KELLIHER (PEN GOAL ‘57), 17. CIAN BROSNAN.

SUBS: DARRAGH FOLEY, SAMUEL ALADESANUSI, TOGOR SILONG, VICTOR UDEZE, BOBBY AMADASUN, DANIEL OKWUTE, TOM HEALY, KENNEDY AMECHI

Charlie Lyons struck in the eighth minute of added time to prevent Cork City suffering just a second defeat of the First Division season.

That goal salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Treaty United.

UCD were held to a 1-all draw at home to Wexford.

Bray boosted their playoff hopes with a 2-1 win away to Finn Harps.

And Cobh Ramblers beat Longford Town by a goal to nil.

Shamrock Rovers are up to third in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Graham Burke netted their winner five-minutes from time in a 2-1 victory away to Waterford.

Galway United remain in the hunt for European football - a Stephen Walsh brace giving them a 2-nil win at Dundalk.

And Bohemians’ defender Leigh Kavanagh was dismissed in injury-time as they played out a 2-2 draw away to Drogheda United.