Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC captain ready for new season

Feb 10, 2025 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC captain ready for new season
Kerry FC’s Kennedy Amechi celebrates with Sean McGrath after scoring Kerry FC’s second goal against Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey /Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Kerry FC's third season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division will kick-off this week.

The Kingdom have home advantage for the opening night of the campaign, against Finn Harps at 7.45 on Friday.

Kerry captain for 2025 is Sean McGrath

Advertisement

The League of Ireland has confirmed it has signed an exclusive national radio agreement with Off The Ball.

Under the terms of the agreement, 30 live League of Ireland matches will be broadcast this season across Newstalk and OTB Sports Radio.

The first game will be the season opener between defending champions Shelbourne and Derry City this Friday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Golf News & Results
Advertisement
Ireland beat Zimbabwe
Kerry duo named in Ireland squad
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney-headquartered KWD Recycling to buy Bord na Móna Recycling
Volunteers invited to join Kerry Mental Health Association
Tralee councillor urges employers to continue supporting workplace diversity, equality and inclusion
Allen in action this evening at Welsh Open
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus