Kerry FC captain ready for new season

Kerry FC's third season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division will kick-off this week.

The Kingdom have home advantage for the opening night of the campaign, against Finn Harps at 7.45 on Friday.

Kerry captain for 2025 is Sean McGrath

The League of Ireland has confirmed it has signed an exclusive national radio agreement with Off The Ball.

Under the terms of the agreement, 30 live League of Ireland matches will be broadcast this season across Newstalk and OTB Sports Radio.

The first game will be the season opener between defending champions Shelbourne and Derry City this Friday.